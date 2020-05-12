Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Put Up Privacy Screens in their $18 Million LA Mansion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties and flew to Los Angeles for a life away from the scrutiny of the British press.

However, in Malibu, they still haven't found the peaceful life that they have always wanted.

As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly put up screens outside their mansion to stop onlookers from peering into their property.

The Daily Mail reported that the privacy screens were erected after it was discovered that hikers could see inside the mansion from a nearby track.

The Beverly Drive - Franklin Canyon Track is where locals take their dogs for walks and where the locals do their daily exercise.

The surrounding area of the Beverly Ridge Estate features a steep hill that would lead to the edge of the property and give walkers a good viewpoint of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home.

However, since the area is elevated 800 feet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can also see what's going on in the vicinity surrounding Tyler Perry's mansion because security cameras surround it.

A source the news portal, "Beverly Ridge has its guarded gate, and Tyler's property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team. Beverly Ridge is an excellent place to keep out of view."

The source further revealed that most of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's neighbors are old money and mega-rich business types rather than "show business gossips."

The couple's positioning in the wealthy neighborhood near Beverly Hills and West Hollywood's Sunset Strip also gives them the chance to look at different multi-million-dollar homes on their neighboring estate in Beverly Park.

The private screens went up shortly right after the Duke of Sussex was photographed playing with their black Labrador on a sunny afternoon in the grassy backyard.

He appeared relaxed and happy as he mucked around on the lawn. However, at one point, he seemed to have spotted the camera, prompting the privacy screens for a short time.

After a brief stint living in Canada, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie relocated to California in March.

This followed their decision in January to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Now, they are staying in a plush $28 million mansion owned by movie producer Tyler Perry. It was even reported that the Duke and Duchess flew on Perry's $150 million private jet.

They are reportedly staying in a luxurious eight-bedroom and twelve-bathroom mansion, as confirmed by Page Six. However, it remains unclear if they are renting out the Hollywood mogul's mansion or if they're visiting as guests.

It boasts 22 acres and sweeping views of the city from the backyard.

A source told Page Six that Perry is spending time in Atlanta to restart production at his studio.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have allegedly connected with the producer through Meghan's friend, Oprah Winfrey.

The couple is staying at Perry's digs because they haven't decided on a Los Angeles mansion just yet.

According to TMZ, the royals' budget is between $12 million and $18 million, and are eyeing a mansion in the westside area of Los Angeles.

Their top homes include a seven-bedroom Bel-Air mansion that's currently for sale for $15 million, along with seven bedrooms, a master suite, a 10-seat movie theater, and a 200-bottle wine cellar.

