Irresponsible? Kate Middleton's Young Daughter Criticized For Concerning Act!

Kate Middleton's daughter, Princess Charlotte, received astonishing criticisms after purposely bypassing coronavirus measures.

Irresponsible Young Royal

Princess Charlotte, the young daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is receiving major attacks for breaking coronavirus protocol. While she was delivering food packs to the vulnerable sector at her community in Norfolk, royal fans were quick to notice that the princess was not wearing any protective mask.

The Duchess of Cambridge released a series of photos of her daughter Princess Charlotte in celebration of her fifth birthday. In the photos, the young princess can be seen helping organize bags of food to be given away to the retired members of their community.

During this coronavirus pandemic, everyone is trying their best to help, and even at her young age, Princess Charlotte is doing what she can. The bags also included pasta packs that the Cambridge family prepared themselves.

However, royal critics called the young princess irresponsible for failing to wear any protective equipment while handling the goody bags.

Chris Ship, while speaking in ITV's Royal Rota, said that the young princess was caught on camera breaking the coronavirus protocol.

"The pictures that we got were actually taken on the Sandringham estate when Charlotte was doing some food drops to those who were isolating," Ship said.

While he may have given a funny comment on social media wondering why Princess Charlotte was not wearing protective gear, he also expressed his concern as to how such an act could cause harm to other people.

"I mean, as far as I'm aware, they were leaving food outside people's front doors and not going into their homes or touching in any way."

He further expressed his curiosity as to why the birthday photos of both Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte were released in relation to the efforts of the royal family to help amid the coronavirus.

"But interesting how the pictures that were released of Charlotte and Louis' birthdays were linked to coronavirus and supporting the NHS or supporting those who are more vulnerable," Ship added.

Several other social media users commented on the photos. One user asked Ship in his account: "Why is she out delivering food to the neighbors without wearing a mask?"

Another one added, "She's not even wearing a mask or gloves!"

A third person commented, "Children can carry the virus without symptoms. Why does she not have a mask on?"

While the young Princess Charlotte has good intentions for her actions, it seems she needed more guidance at this time. Where is her mom Kate in all these, though?

More importantly, why did she allow her child to go out without protective equipment? With all the criticism Princess Charlotte is getting at her young age, royal fans could only hope the young girl would survive it.

An Inspirational Porject

In a recent interview, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed the details of her life while under lockdown.

Kate launched a new project that aims to inspire the nation with beautiful photographs. The "Hold Still" initiative encourages everyone to take photos to help document a moment in their time.

The goal of the project is to show the "new normal" that has been born out of the pandemic. Each photo, however, should represent a narrative of the experiences people had amid the coronavirus quarantine.

As Kate is busy with her royal duties and charitable works, the mother of three revealed how challenging it has been for her to homeschool her children. In fact, she even shared an important detail on how Prince George feels about doing schoolwork at home.

"George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte's projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work," Kate said.

