Miss Twilight Series? Why Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer Is A Must-Read!

Are you looking for a book to read after the quarantine period is over? Then "Midnight Sun" might be the perfect choice.

It has been 15 years since the "Twilight" fever started, and its award-winning author Stephenie Meyer is finally continuing the story with her new book titled "Midnight Sun."

The book will revolve around the events that happened in the first book from Edward Cullen's perspective.

Although it will be out on Aug. 4, 2020, you can pre-order a copy of it now so you can guarantee to get a glimpse of Edward and Bella Swan's iconic love story again.

Why You Should Add "Midnight Sun" To Your Cart

If you can recall how excited you were while waiting for the release of the Twilight Saga installments, that feeling will return because of this new book.

However, you should brace yourself since reading this will surely have all those "feels" coming back to you in one go.

As Meyer noted in her announcement, "Midnight Sun" will fill every fan with nostalgia, most especially after (hopefully) the global coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, the book will finally answer your questions on why Bella does not spend a lot of time with Edward and why she chooses to be with the other Cullens and Jacob instead.

"Midnight Sun" will also unveil Edward's reason why he keeps on appearing before Bella's eyes whenever she gets into incidents, and what he does whenever he is away from her.

Why The Release Got Delayed

In 2008, unfortunately, excerpts from Midnight Sun leaked online. It happened shortly after Meyer released "Breaking Dawn" and just a few months before the "Twilight" film's release.

"I have a good idea of how the leak happened," the author said on her letter posted on her website. "As there were very few copies of Midnight Sun that left my possession and each was unique. The manuscript that was illegally distributed on the internet was given to trusted individuals for a good purpose."

She also expressed how the event became a massive violation of her rights, not just as an author but also as a human being. This caused her to give up on the project and put "Midnight Sun" on hold indefinitely.

Meyer does not want her readers to see a part of the book before it is completed, edited and published.

"If I tried to write Midnight Sun now, in my current frame of mind, James [a vampire tracking Bella] would probably win, and all the Cullens would die, which wouldn't dovetail too well with the original story," she announced.

Twelve years after she decided to abandon the manuscript, she finally announced the release through a pre-recorded video broadcast on Good Morning America.

"It's a crazy time right now, and I wasn't sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn't seem right to make you wait anymore," Meyer delivered.

READ MORE: 4 Game Cards You Can Try To Make Staying Home Fun And Bearable

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles