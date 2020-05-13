Enjoyed Michelle Obama ’Becoming’ On Netflix? Here’s Why You Should Still Read The Book

Former first lady Michelle Obama just released a new project titled "Becoming" through her production studio Higher Ground and streaming giant Netflix.

The documentary offered a glimpse of her 2019 book tour across North America and Europe, as well as her life in the political stage.

Furthermore, the film showed how she was determined to have her own identity and projects as she surrendered to the title of First Lady, and to fulfill her duties as a wife and a mother to her two daughters.

"Becoming" gained mixed reviews from movie critics and the public.

Others say that it lacked weight and excitement as compared to her memoir, while some gave compliments as it showed the raw and unfiltered Michelle Obama.

To recall, her 2018 memoir revealed Michelle's childhood as she grew up in the South Side of Chicago. It also featured the highs and lows of her relationship with the former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Just in case her inspiring autobiography piqued your curiosity, you can get a copy from Amazon as we run down the reasons why you should read her best selling book "Becoming" even after watching the Netflix documentary.

1. Miscarriage and undergoing In Vitro Fertilization or IVF to conceive

The former first lady admitted that she and her husband waited 20 years to conceive a baby. Unfortunately, it ended up in miscarriage.

Michelle recalled that it felt "physically uncomfortable" and described her miscarriage as a "lonely, painful, and demoralizing almost on a cellular level."

"When you have one, you will likely mistake it for a personal failure, which it is not. Or a tragedy, which, regardless of how utterly devastating it feels in the moment, it also is not. What nobody tells you is that miscarriage happens all the time, to more women than you'd ever guess, given the relative silence around it," she wrote.

As time went by, the Obama matriarch felt that her biological clock was ticking. As she reached her mid-30s, she was told that her egg production is getting "limited" as she gets older.

Without any hesitation, she sought out fertility doctors and underwent IVF treatments to get hormone shots.

Fortunately, she became pregnant to Malia in 1998 and Sasha in 2001.

2. The Obamas went through marriage counseling

Just like any normal couple, Michelle and Barack went through marriage struggles -- mainly because they don't get to see each other that much since Barack was then a rising politician and had to dedicate a lot of time and hard work to his career.

The former first lady pointed out that the couple's therapy made her realize that she is not perfect, leading her to explore her own "sense of happiness."

3. Michelle had doubts about Barack's presidency

Another big revelation from her memoir is Barack's presidential race in 2012.

In "Becoming," she admitted that she was "harboring a painful thought: Barack was a black man in America, after all. I didn't really think he could win."

Michelle mentioned in her previous interview that she was afraid to hope "because it's hard to think that the country that oppressed you could one day be led by you."

