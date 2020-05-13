Better Apart than Together? Prince William and Harry, Duchess Wives Enter ‘Forced’ Truce?

Prince Harry and Prince William are now in better speaking terms. Apparently, it takes a move to the LA for the brothers to realize each other's value. Also, their wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are said to be in more pleasant terms!

Forced or legit?

Following the much-reported tension (some say feud) between Prince Harry and Prince William, it has been reported by ET that they are now back in touch.

Their "reconciliation" comes following a hectic few months of planning Megxit, officially stepping down and ultimately moving out the UK. Through these months, the two reportedly could not see eye to eye on many things. Adding to the tension is the fact that their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are reportedly not in good terms as well.

The coronavirus pandemic saw them in different prats of the world, one in the UK still attending to his royal duties and the other in the US chasing some dreams and establishing some roots. However because the pandemic necessitate people to be restricted in their movements, the two had been in each other's turfs just doing whatever they can.

One certainly could not imagine that of all the possible time to reconcile, it will be during this uncertain time. They even have to deal with their father Prince Charles testing positive for the dreaded COVID-19 but eventually recovering and yet they did not patch things up then!

Maybe being so far apart from each other for several months now is starting to make them miss each other and see each other's value. Maybe they can only be in good terms if they are worlds apart. Maybe.

Whatever the reason, the source, royal expert Katie Nicholl is sure that the two are now putting the past behind them and keeping better in touch on the phone.

"There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone," she tells ET. "They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch."

Nicholl added that with Prince Harry feeling homesick while in LA, it felt like the right time for him to reconnect with Prince William. Moreover, the supposed tension between their wives already vanished, Nicholl explained.

In general, all four are just relieved that all "the high drama" is now a thing in the past.

whether it is now easier because they are living in two very different states can be an assumption.

According to Nicholls, the ending of all these drama means the two families can get on with their lives without any hard feelings or heavy hearts.

"The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives [and] the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes," Nicholls explained.

Nicholls claimed that contrary to reports, Prince Harry is starting to relish his life in LA.

This reported reconciliation is quite timely. There are other reports claiming that Prince Harry and Prince William's tense relationship is wrecking havoc on Princess Diana's memory.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Shame: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Royal Breakup Movie Coming

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles