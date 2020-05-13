Meghan Markle Wants 'Finding Freedom' Released NOW to Shatter Diva Image

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's book, "Finding Freedom," was written by two journalists and is scheduled for online release on August 11, while hard copies will be on sale on August 20.

However, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly wants the publication date to be earlier, if possible, "tomorrow," as per her friend, who told the Daily Mail.

"If Meghan had it her way, the book would be released tomorrow instead of three months from now."

According to her unnamed friend, Meghan Markle wanted to set the record straight already, and the book will show everyone why she had no other choice but to leave her royal life.

The friend added that the 38-year-old mother-of-one is so desperate to shatter her "demanding diva" image after reports surfaced that she was living a high-flying lifestyle, and was rude to her royal staff and other people she worked with in the past couple of years.

"She said the book would give her and Harry a clean slate."

The Duchess reportedly seems to think that readers of their book can finally understand the anguish and turmoil she had to endure "with a stiff upper lip."

"Meghan said people need to see her vulnerable side, something the book does in great detail."

She reportedly wants people to feel sorry for her or even have a bit of compassion for the formal royal for all she's been through was anything but a fairytale.

The source said that the former "Suits" star had a lot to say that went into the book, "much more than the public is being led to believe."

They said that the only way "Finding Freedom" was ever going to be published, is if Meghan Markle had the final say and gave her approval.

One author of the book, royal journalist Omid Scobie said that he was able to spend time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and have spoken to people in their lives that "no stone has been left unturned."

Scobie and Carolyn Durand penned "Finding Freedom," and they claim that the book will narrate the real story of both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that not a lot of people know.

It promises to go beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details about the couple.

The book will also reportedly "dispel the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond."

The authors describe the biography as an "honest, up-close and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior royal members in January, wanting to spend more time in North America to live a peaceful life and to become financially independent.

The Sussexes' shocking news followed a wild year for the British royal family.

However, it reflected the Duke and Duchess' struggle with the pressures of being in the royal family, and of course, the reported feud between the Sussexes and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the couple said, "We intend to step back as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

Since April 1, they no longer represent the Queen and are currently living in their $18 million-dollar rented mansion.

