Taylor Swift Surprise! Tay-Tay Makes Heartwarming Gesture For Young Fan

Taylor Swift just made a fan's dream come true.

While everyone is in quarantine and worried about how the new normal is going to change lives, Hugh Weber expressed how extremely happy he is for his little girl, Emerson.

"The past couple days have been beyond our wildest dreams, but today was a fairytale," Emerson's father wrote on his Twitter account. "I'm not sure I can fully capture what we just experienced, but I'll do my best."

He went to share that their family received bulks of packages from their mail. One was a bundle of letters from the postal workers all over the country. The other package was an oversized one with the sticker "Please Handle With Care. Thank You."





Hugh emphasized that they did not think the packages they got were extra special, as they have been getting them a lot lately. However, they were in for a massive surprise when they opened the oversized one.

"Em pulled back the packing materials to reveal a bubble-wrapped gift," Emerson's father wrote, sharing a photo of the package when they opened it.

"On it, we saw a tag that simply said, To Em. From Tay."

They were breathless.

Hugh added that they had to put everything back in the package and waited for an hour before touching it again.

"I'll admit. Our brains broke for a minute. We put the gift and the packaging back in the box. And, waited an hour. No joke. Sometimes, you need to calm down," the happy father wrote.

After much anticipation, both Hugh and Emerson decided to open the package to see what the 30-year old "Shake it Off" singer sent. They shared a photo of the floral packaging that the gift came with.

Emerson, who was clearly excited about the package, described it as "what happiness smells like."

Inside the package, there was also a handwritten letter from the singer herself. Although Hugh did not reveal much about the content of the letter, he shared that Taylor wrote how "touched, honored, and happy" she was that Emerson was mentioning her and her songs to the letters of gratitude and positivity she sent out.

According to the letter, Taylor hoped that Emerson and her family are doing well during this difficult time.

"Make sure to find time to create & daydream," and most importantly, "no one expects you to be perfect... you've already set a really cool example and I'm proud of you. :)" Taylor Swift wrote.

Emerson's father, meanwhile, said that Taylor saw in Emerson's story "an innate sense of empathy, a curiosity about the feelings of strangers, and the drive to try to brighten someone's day."'

The package also came with Taylor's favorite letter writing tools, as the singer said that she shared Emerson's passion for writing letters.

Spreading Positivity

Emerson Weber, a certified Swiftie from Sioux Falls, Dakota, recently brought inspiration to everyone, per E! Online. The young Taylor Swift fan wrote a letter for their local mailman to express her gratitude for the service he continues to provide despite the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

During her interview with Good Morning America, the 11-year old shared how much she loves writing letters.

"I love being able to decorate the envelopes. It really shows my creative spirit. Writing letters you can share so much about yourself, it's like being there in person, and, I love receiving them because you know that someone took the time in their day to write back to you," Weber said.

In the letter she wrote for her mailman Doug, the fifth-grader thanked him for doing his job.

"You are taking my letters and delivering them. You are very important to me. I make people happy with my letters, but you do too," Emerson wrote.

Following the letter of appreciation the young girl wrote to Doug, her father said that letters continue to flood their mail despite the COVID-19 situation.

To their surprise, one of the letters that Emerson received recently was from the "Love Story" singer herself.

Emerson was obviously over the moon when she got her package from one of her favorite artists. While everyone may be worried about the pandemic, the sweet gesture from Taylor surely reminded everyone that there is hope.

People should hold on to their faith and continue to only spread goodness.

