Royal Rift Over? Prince Harry, Prince William FORCED To End Fight Because Of THIS

During the height of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial decision to step down as senior royals, rumor has it that one of the reasons that led them to this move was the bullying caused by Prince William.

According to sources, Prince Harry felt like his older brother is not making enough effort to make Meghan feel comfortable and welcome to the royal family. The tension between the brothers was particularly evident during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's last royal engagement during this year's Commonwealth Service.

But after a few months away from his family and after several events, Prince Harry and Prince William are said to have reconciled and are now in constant communication through video calls.

The Cause Of Reconciliation

According to royal expert Kate Nicholl, after spending over a month in Los Angeles, the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex has been feeling homesick and felt the need to reconnect with his beloved brother.

"There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better, and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

Aside from feeling homesick, the current global pandemic and their father testing positive for coronavirus also played a huge factor in bringing Harry and William back in touch.

"They have done video calls together; they have done a lot of family birthdays, and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch," Nicholl added.

Nicholl also revealed that Prince Harry is regularly picking up the phone to connect with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who is currently in isolation at Windsor Castle.

How About The Royal Wives?

Nicholl also claimed that the tension between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has even gone down due to their distance.

Now that the Sussexes are free to do what they want and the Cambridges can move on with royal duties without drama, both camps are said to be putting the conflict behind the scene.

"I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past," she explained.

The royal expert believes that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge miss the other half of the so-called Royal Fab Four, particularly Harry who is said to be very close to Kate.

Harry To Come Back Home Soon?

Nicholl's comments came a few months after royal photographer Arthur Edwards claimed that Prince Harry will eventually come running back home to the royal family.

Speaking to talkRADIO, Edwards said that the Duke of Sussex would surely be back in the United Kingdom with or without Meghan on his side.

"I personally think that he will come back and whether she comes or not, I don't know. He will miss it so much. He'll miss his own family, and he'll miss this country," the royal photographer said.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles