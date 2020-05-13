Desperate Royal? Meghan Markle Badly Wants People To Feel Sorry For Her

Meghan Markle is now desperate to make people feel sorry for her and prove that she is a victim all along.

Prince Harry and Meghan took a surprising step following Megxit after they announced that they are releasing a tell-all biography titled "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family in Britain and the Commonwealth."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are closely working with their book's authors, Omid Scobie (Harper's Bazaar royal editor) and Carolyn Durand (Elle Magazine royal correspondent), as they aim to release the tell-all biography in August.

However, a friend of the royal couple recently revealed that the duchess badly wants the public to see and read "Finding Freedom" as soon as possible.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, the friend unveiled how Meghan wants the publication date to be bumped up as it will "finally set the record straight" on their decision to move to North America.

"She said the book will finally set the record straight and show the world why they were left with no other choice than to leave the royal life," the source explained.

The source added that through the book, the Duchess of Sussex wants people to feel sorry for her since the biography will make the readers understand the struggles and hardships she faced within the royal family.

"[Meghan wants people to] see 'the genuine person that she is' and wants to 'shatter this image of being a demanding diva," the insider continued before adding that Meghan underwent "monumental anguish and turmoil" throughout her stay in the palace as a senior royal member.

To recall, there was a report about how rude Meghan was to the royal staff. In fact, there was allgedly a time that she yelled at Kate's staff when the Sussexes and Cambridges were still living together at the Kensington Palace.

The same report also unveiled how she wanted to become a people's princess like Princess Diana, even though she failed to remain humble in her quest for fame and power.

"She said the book will help give her and Harry a clean slate," the source went on. "Meghan said people need to see her vulnerable side, something the book does in great detail."

Aside from revealing Meghan's side of the story, the new book also promises the truth behind a couple who is "not afraid to break tradition."

But There's More?

Despite reports pointing out that the book will only revolve around Prince Harry and Meghan's lives, a royal expert expressed his fears that the they might use the book to drop more damaging revelations about the monarchy, most especially about Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

Royal expert Phil Dampier shared his sentiments in the May 2020 issue of New Idea Magazine and claimed that Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and the other members of the royal family are currently gearing up for the negative impact that Prince Harry and Meghan will cause through their tell-all book.

He also said that Buckingham Palace is bracing itself since they are worried the royal couple will use "Finding Freedom" to take their revenge and "settle scores."

