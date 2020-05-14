Kanye West Heartbreak: Kim Kardashian Wants Him Gone and Be Alone

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage troubles have been part of the rumor mill for the past days, and it may have a semblance of truth. According to someone within their circle, quarantine is driving them bonkers, and Kim Kardashian JUST feels the need to be alone.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is being tested by the quarantine. Suddenly unable to go out much, Kim Kardashian is feeling stressed.

Even though Kanye West recently took their four kids to give Kim a break and alone time for herself, it did not help improve things between them.

What it does though, is made Kim Kardashian realize that she craves her alone time. She did not see how much she wants her me time until Kanye West and her kids left for Wyoming for a while.

The insider told Hollywood Life that because of the quarantine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been spending too much time together cooped up in their house that they're starting to get into each other's nerves. Between parenting and striving to engage in some self-care, the two had been "disagreeing more than usual," the source explained.

"They've been trying to take some space from each other, but it's been really difficult. The quarantine has actually been really hard spending so much time in close quarters with all of the kids," the source said.

The kids, 6 being the oldest and the youngest being just 11 months old, can be quite a handful for Kim.

Apart from her mommy duties, she also had to take care of all her other obligations, such as work and law studies!

"She's doing the best she can. It's been a little tough on her to find time to get everything done and take time for herself," the source shared. "Kim is dealing with a lot of stress between the kids and balancing her [law] studies, KKW Beauty, and SKIMS brands. - The quarantine has just added to the stress," the insider added.

As a result, she's craving from space and time away from it all, especially since she got a taste of it just recently.

While Kanye and the kids were away back in April, the short time she was alone made her realize how much she needed it. This quarantine, however, made it virtually impossible not to spend too much time together.

The two are yet to address their breakup rumors, though. Ever since the gossip world had become quite buy in saying the status of their marriage is rocky and complicated, Kim and Kanye seem to have acted deaf and blind to what is being said. In fact, Kim still continues to share family photos and advertise KKW Beauty, Fragrance, and Skims brands across her social media platforms.

West, on the other hand, had been quite quiet on his since March.

Some of the reports quickly spreading, however cited more than just feeling stressed and spending too much together as the real issues behind their marriage troubles. According to a source speaking with US Weekly, Kim is really starting to feel suffocated by a 'super-controlling" Kanye West. She is said to be feeling bothered that Kanye seems to be imposing his views on her.

