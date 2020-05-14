Obama Troll! Michelle Obama Pokes Fun At Barack Obama In Cute Video

Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama got candid in their most recent appearance for the Chicago Public Library series. The lovely couple were caught teasing each other while they were about to share a special news.

Getting Candid

The Obamas have always been well-loved for their honesty and camaraderie. And they exemplified exactly that on the Chicago Public Library's series "Live From The Library".

The former president and first lady of the United States teamed up to read a children's illustrated book entitled "The Word Collector" by Peter H. Reynolds. They did it via social media while practicing social distancing in their home in Washington, D.C.

The story revolved around a boy named Jerome who is known to collect his favorite words. While it may have been a fictitious character in the children's story, Michelle could not help but make a remark on how the little boy in the story had big ears.

"Mine are a little bigger," Barack chimed in, to which his wife replied with a little teasing, "A lot bigger."

The couple both laughed at each other, showing everyone how comfortable they are together.

This was the latest offering of the Chicago Public Library's online series. It is a project that features a storytime for kids every day.

The project showcases the prominent residents of Chicago, and the Obamas are definitely included in that roster. While parents and their children are at home, the "Live From The Library" project hopes that the series would inspire children to read more. After all, nothing beats a child who has a wild imagination and a good set of vocabulary.

A Double Celebration

The latest participation of both Barack and Michelle in the Chicago Public Library series was also doubled as a special announcement. The couple revealed that a new branch of the city library will be housed in the future South Side campus of the renowned Obama Presidential Center.

In his speech, Barack Obama referred to public libraries as "essential institutions" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, the 58-year-old former president shared his hopes that the new branch will be an added destination for families once it opens up.

"I remember my first trip to the library and how important I felt. My library card was a key that unlocked a world of knowledge and experiences," Michelle Obama added.

The former first lady grew up just a mile or two from the site where the new campus and library in Chicago will be built. The entire project is already in its final review process. After which, the construction of it will commence.

Obama Cares

Barack has consistently showered his wife Michelle with the sweetest messages. On Sunday, the former president was the first to express his gratitude to his wife on Mother's Day.

"Even if you can't give the moms in your life a hug today, I hope you can give them an extra thank you today. Thank you and Happy Mother's Day to the woman who makes it all possible. Love you, @michelleobama," the 58-year-old wrote.

He particularly thanked her for "making it all possible," as she plays the role of a mother to their two daughters Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18, as a wife to him, and as an inspiration for women to pursue their passion.

Apart from the special Mother's Day tribute, Barack also shared a special birthday greeting marking Michelle's 56th birthday.

"In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!"

Along with it came a black and white photo collage of the two of them looking as adorable as ever. Both Michelle and Barack have always been a picture of sweetness. They have kept their 27-year relationship stronger than ever.

