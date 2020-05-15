Meghan Markle Joy: Duchess Of Sussex Gets Best Mother's Day Gift Ever!

Meghan Markle celebrated this year's Mother's Day with an extra special treat. Aside from spending it with her dear family Prince Harry and their son Prince Archie, another person made the day memorable.

A Mother's Day Treat

The recent holiday weekend was a special occasion in Meghan's life, having celebrated Prince Archie's first birthday and being a full-time mom for over a year now. This time, however, the presence of Doria Ragland made the celebration even more meaningful.

While Prince Harry, Meghan and Prince Archie are in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, they were able to spend some time with Meghan's mom for this year's celebration of Mother's Day. The family reportedly remained cautious to follow the strict social distancing guidelines during their intimate gathering.

Last year's Mother's Day for Meghan was spent in England. Doria was with the couple, too. Back then though, Meghan had just given birth to Archie and was not fit enough to travel anywhere.

In their now-inactive social media account Sussex Royal, an intimate photo of Meghan and Prince Archie was shared with a special tribute to mothers all over the world.

"Paying tribute to all mothers today-past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered," stated the caption of the post.

It also emphasized Meghan's first time to celebrate Mother's Day as a mom herself.

"We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

This year's celebration of Mother's Day is definitely one for the books. While everyone is in quarantine, the small family of Prince Harry, Meghan, and Prince Archie celebrated it with one of the special women in their lives.

A Mother's Love

Doria Ragland has always been close with her daughter Meghan. She has provided her the constant support she needed as she transitioned to her life into the royal family after she got married to Prince Harry.

She was also there when Harry and Meghan decided to take a step back from their royal duties to seek a more quiet life.

Ragland was notably the only family member from Meghan's side to attend the couple's royal wedding in 2018. Moreover, she was present in London a few weeks before Meghan was due to give birth to Prince Archie.

Doria has always been a quiet inspiration and force behing Meghan's pursuit of her passions. While they may not have reunited as soon as Meghan and Harry moved to Los Angeles just before the lockdown, Doria has been in touch with her daughter.

In fact, Doria was reportedly a strong driving force that encouraged the couple to build ties with Project Angel Food. It is an organization dedicated to providing food and other necessities to ill individuals. The royal couple was spotted in April delivering food packages to people who were too sick to cook and shop for themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ragland played a huge role in the Duchess' great desire to give back. A source previously told People that Doria showed her daughter the importance of giving back.

"Meghan didn't have much when she was a child, but her mom made sure they always gave back," the source said.

