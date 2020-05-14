Meghan Markle Attitude: Ex-Personal Trainer Outs Meg's True Personality

Meghan Markle's former trainer revealed the Duchess of Sussex's true personality when they used to work out together. He even disclosed that they spoke to each other using a different language.

Sympathetic Duchess

In an interview with the Spanish edition of Vanity Fair (per Daily Mail), Meghan's ex-trainer Jorge Blanco -- who also worked side by side with other celebrities such as Chris Hemsworth, Robert Pattinson and Drake -- shared how much he enjoyed training Meghan.

He described the Duchess as someone who was "sympathetic."

Blanco, who hailed from Zaragoza, Spain before moving to Canada, revealed that he and Meghan used to converse in Spanish. He was glad that the actress could speak to him in his native tongue.

The personal trainer, "Spaniard" as he was often called by his celebrity clients, told the magazine that Meghan spoke Spanish with a different accent.

"I had a great time training with her because she is super sympathetic and also speaks Spanish, yes, with an Argentine accent," Blanco shared.

The Duchess was thought to have adapted that Argentinian twang whenever she speaks Spanish because she was able to work in Argentina in her early 20s. She was a junior press officer at the American embassy in Argentina.

Now that Meg is married with Prince Harry though, Blanco said he would be more than happy to train Meghan along with her husband. He then suggested that such scenario isn't impossible, especially with the royals recently moving to Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle's Criticisms

While Meghan's former personal trainer praised her for being sympathetic, her ex-personal assistant said otherwise. In a report by The Mirror, Markle's attitude left her assistant in tears.

Melissa Toubati quit her job as an assistant to Prince Harry's wife because of Markle's intolerable personality. An insider source said that Toubati was always under a lot of pressure. Although she's talented, she left the pivotal role as she couldn't take Meg's royal diva ways.

Several allegations also came out that Queen Elizabeth II warned Prince Harry about how "difficult" Meghan's attitude was. It was back when they were still discussing which tiara she could wear on their wedding day.

An industry videographer also came forward to speak of his experience while working with Markle. He told Daily Mail that Meghan was easy to shoot because she knows exactly how to do her job. However, behind the camera, he admitted that it was like she's a whole different person.

"She was very high maintenance and rude," the videographer said of the Duchess.

He added how difficult and demanding she could be. The unnamed videographer confessed that he was warned by people who had worked with Markle, noting they said she was "a lot."

There have also been a lot of claims that Meghan Markle was mean to the royal staff. In fact, there was reportedly a time she yelled at Kate's staff, which led to the rift between the Royal Fab Four and the Sussexes leaving Kensington Palace.

