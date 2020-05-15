Ben Affleck Shares Intimate Kiss With Ana de Armas in STEAMY Video!

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are definitely together, and they are taking their romance to a whole new level with this sweet new video.

Sending A Message of Love

The 47-year old "Gone Girl" actor and the 32-year old "Knives Out" actress have taken a bold step in their relationship. The two are featured in the sexy new music video of Residente for his song "Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe."

The song literally means "Before The World Ends."

The 42-year old singer said that his new song is all about how the world is struggling with the "new normal."

"We share the same fear because we have never faced a pandemic like this in these times, but a pandemic like this has never faced such a force of solidarity. Thanks to all of the kisses in all of the languages," wrote Rene Juan Perez Joglar, the rapper's name in real life.

The musician from Puerto Rico furthered that people will always find beauty in life and will always speak through the language of love.

Interestingly, the video for the track featured the Affleck actor and De Armas sharing a steamy hot kiss (at 2:20 mark) in the middle of the California desert. The video was taken during their recent holiday getaway. There were other A-list couples included in the film, showing each one kissing and embracing.

The video aims to show how people can be linked together in love and romance. In the beginning, the video reminds everyone how everything starts with love.

"Instead of going back to normal, let's start again," the rapper said.

Seriously In Love

The romance of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas started out as rumors when they were spotted shopping together at a local store in her hometown in Cuba. Since then, they have been seen together more often, which made the rumors of a budding romance even stronger.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple's most recent trip to Joshua Tree National Park has been made extra special. They took the trip to celebrate De Armas' birthday on April 30.

The source added that the Ana's getaway this year was made special by all the work that Affleck has put into preparing for it.

"Ben went over-the-top to make her happy and make her birthday with him be extremely special," the insider shared to us Weekly.

"Ana feels like the luckiest girl to be with him," the source added.

During the trip, De Armas confirmed her special relationship with the "Argo" actor with a photo on her official Instagram account.

In March, a source said that the two are in love and "officially dating."

