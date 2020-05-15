Crazy Kanye West: Ex-Bodyguard Slams Rapper For 'Ridiculous Rules'

Rap icon Kanye West is as controversial as her wife Kim Kardashian.

Aside from his highly publicized feud with Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift, the "All of the Lights" artist has quite the negative reputation in the entertainment industry.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kanye's former bodyguard Steve Stanulis outed Yeezy and revealed the "ridiculous rules" he demands on his security staff.

In his interview on Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn (per Just Jared), Stanulis shared his experience working for the music icon.

Kanye West's Bizarre Order

The former bodyguard revealed that the 45-year-old rapper wanted his security to stay 10 paces behind him when in public.

Stanulis then pointed out that it would be impossible to protect Kanye "if someone is going to come up and do something" to him.

He also recalled the first day he worked for the "Good Life" hitmaker during a fashion week and shared how they started on the wrong foot.

"I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he says 'aren't you going to push what floor we are going to?' I was like 'I have no idea what floor, it's my first da,'" Stanulis recalled.

The former bodyguard went on as he detailed how Kanye got extremely pissed while they were on the elevator.

"So he starts ranting 'So you mean you didn't call ahead to find out where I'm supposed to be going?" I said 'no.' So he's ranting and raving. So I said 'look, bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I'll know. Two, you could press the button, and I'll see which one you press so I'll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere,'" Stanulis furthered before pointing out that Kanye chose the first option.

Kim And Kanye Staging Paparazzi?

Kanye and Kim K are used to being hounded by a slew of photographers; however, the former bodyguard accused the rapper and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star for staging paparazzi by calling them ahead of time.

He also confessed that the rapper got furious at him when he got into the shot as he tried to protect him from the enthusiastic photographers.

The former bodyguard ranted that instead of thanking him for doing his job, Kanye did the opposite and got mad.

Stanulis further mentioned that the newly declared billionaire by Forbes is "one of [his] least favorite people to work with" because he was needy. In fact, he even labeled him as the "worst tipper."

He then cited that the "Spiderman" star Tobey Maguire was the kindest celebrity, as well as Hollywood actor Stephen Baldwin and Canadian-American singer Alanis Morissette.

