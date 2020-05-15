Queen Elizabeth II Pain: Royal Family Delivers DEVASTATING News Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The British royal family has delivered another heartbreaking news to the royal watchers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 68 years, Queen Elizabeth II has never failed to follow the monarchy's tradition and routine, including going to Balmoral Castle in Scotland as part of her annual pilgrimage. During her summer holiday, she is usually joined by the core members of the royal family -- Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Despite taking a short break away from her London residence, the Queen makes sure that at least a few rooms at the Buckingham Palace remains open for visitors who are on tours.

However, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country continues to increase, the Buckingham Palace hade to make a heartbreaking decisionc.

"The safety and wellbeing of our visitors and staff are our priority. Because of the operational challenges of social distancing, unfortunately, we have had to take the decision not to open the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace to the public this summer, and Frogmore House and Clarence House will not open in August 2020," the Royal Collection Trust said in a statement.

The Royal Collection Trust is a non-profit group in charge of managing the Royal Collection and royal residences. Despite the devastating decision, the unit promised to refund the tickets of those who already booked their supposed visits.

As for the resumption of the other royal buildings -- from Royal Mews, the Galleries, shops, and other Palaces -- it remains unclear when they will reopen. However, The Firm will continue to observe the U.K. government's protocol to come up with a decision soon.

Meanwhile, the Royal Collection's website is still up and running for all the royal watchers who want to experience virtual tours on the state rooms while having a magnificent view of the arts inside the Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II In Quarantine, Too

The temporary closure of the Buckingham Palace and not being able to spend her summer holiday in the Highlands surely broke Her Majesty's heart as well.

Princess Eugenie once revealed how much the 94-year-old monarch loves spending her annual summer break at Balmoral.

"I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands," the princess disclosed in the "Our Queen At Ninety" documentary. "It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."

Although she is surely disappointed with the ongoing crisis, Queen Elizabeth II will not do anything that can potentially put her health at risk.

Before the COVID-19 crisis boomed, the Queen left London to put herself and Prince Philip in quarantine at Windsor Castle. As part of the social distancing measures, she canceled her royal events such as Trooping the Colour, Order of the Garter Service, and garden parties.

According to the Times, she will remain in Windsor with his husband indefinitely.

"The Queen won't do anything which goes against the advice of people in her [age] category, and she's going to take all the appropriate advice," a source told the Times earlier this May.

Meanwhile, although the lockdown period has been extended, the Queen has already ironed out her post-lockdown plans, and royal watchers might be able to see her again soon.

