Kardashian Scare: Kendall Jenner Reveals MASSIVE Impact Of COVID-19

Kendall Jenner remains the most private member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan. However, she recently bared it all and opened up about her health struggles amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The runway royalty spoke candidly about her experience with mental illness and how the pandemic had affected it.

In her recent virtual appearance on Good Morning America, the 24-year-old reality star recalled having "crazy panic attacks" since she was young.

"I was really, really young and I remember not being able to-feeling like I couldn't breathe and venting to my mom [Kris Jenner] and being like, 'Mom, I feel like I can't breathe. Something must be wrong,'" Kendall shared. "And she, of course, took me to a bunch of doctors just to make sure that I was okay physically, and I was. No one ever told me that I had anxiety."

Kendall Jenner Breaks Stigma On Mental Illness

The "Keeping up with the Kardashian" star teamed up with social activist and iconic fashion designer Kenneth Cole for his new project Mental Health Coalition, which aims to fight the stigma regarding mental health issues.

The campaign #howareyoureallychallenge encourages social media users to upload honest posts about their mental health struggles.

Moreover, the Victoria's Secret model went on and confessed that there are moments when she feels as if nothing is wrong with her and there are "some days" when she feels "really anxious."

Jenner also shared her coping mechanisms, saying she makes sure that she's not overwhelmed by the current situation.

"On the days that I don't really have as much going on, I tend to get a bit anxious. And, to calm myself down, I'll usually read a book or meditate," Kendall explained.

Terrifying Confession

This is not the first time that the reality star has spoken up about her mental health struggles.

Although she wants to keep her personal life private, she revealed to Love Magazine back in 2018 that there were moments when it felt like she was "on the verge of a mental breakdown."

As a result, she took an absence from the runway for a couple of months and chose to prioritize her health and go back to her family.

The supermodel also acknowledged the support of her family and how she's so "blessed" to have them.

"I feel very, very blessed and I think that I live a very extraordinary life," Kendall gushed.

She added that although things may be a bit overwhelming -- like the demands of her career -- she "wouldn't change it for the world."

Health Scare With Sleep Paralysis

Furthermore, in a 2016 episode of their show "KUWTK," Kendall detailed how frightening it was to "wake up in the middle of the night and can't move."

The runway royalty told her mom Kris of her "terrifying" experience of sleep paralysis.

"I'm freaking out because recently I wake up in the middle of the night and I can't move," Kendall said at the time. "I'm scared to fall asleep because it keeps happening to me. It almost feels like my heart stops."

