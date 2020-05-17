Royal MVP: Prince William, Kate Middleton Work Hard So Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Don't Have To

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from the royal family, in the past couple of difficult months, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been stepping up in their roles as senior members of the royal family.

The couple is reportedly working hard during the lockdown by doing video calls, writing letters to charities, creating a mental health initiative and making difficult decisions to help the country this coronavirus period.

Since Queen Elizabeth II is at high-risk to be infected, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in the spotlight taking more duties now more than ever, as royal expert Katie Nicholl explained that the head of the monarchy couldn't go on forever.

The report comes after the Queen hasn't been handing over roles indefinitely to the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and Prince William.

"The Palace is keen to play down rumors of the Queen retiring or even scaling back," she told Entertainment Tonight, "But the reality is that we have seen Prince Charles and the Cambridges stepping up to the plate more now than before."

The expert explained how the couple had let their guard down during the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing, "We are a nation in the middle of a crisis, and it's times like this we turn to the royal family for support, comfort, and hope."

Not only are they supporting the British citizens, but Prince William and Kate Middleton's family has provided an "entertainment" for the Brits, as they are seeing the Cambridge children now more than ever before.

In the past, the royal family has gone to great lengths not to be seen as "aloof" or "unrelatable."

But with what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are doing is they're uplifting the country and giving the Brits a glimpse of what the future of the royal family is going to look like.

Right now, the Queen is currently isolating with her husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle and a couple of staff.

Nicholl said, "The Queen is aware that the royal fo the royal family during a national crisis like this is to be seen, to be able to support her people, and she has to do this through a digital platform, and it's quite incredible that at the age of 94, she's embracing that."

But now that it looks like Prince William and Duchess Catherine are doing all the hard work, this only shows and proves that their in-laws, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, will absolutely not return to royal family now that they see the Cambridges can do it on their own.

Royal family expert Marlene Koenig spoke to Express UK, and when asked if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may reconsider going back, she said, "Not going to happen. They have made their decision, and the Queen has accepted it."

Aside from that, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are feeling "wholly responsible" to comfort the British people after the Sussexes left.

Ingrid Seward of Majesty Magazine explained: "I think they are sending the message that they can do it on their own without the support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"I get the impression that the Cambridges are far more relaxed and comfortable since Meghan and Harry left."

As for other royal family members who can help the Cambridges, one person Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly asked was Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Sophie, 55, is the wife of the Queen's son, Prince Edward 56.

Together with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Sophie, and Prince Edward, will take on a more significant public role while Queen Elizabeth II is absent.

"There is going to be a lot more interaction between the family members while the crisis is ongoing," an unnamed source told The Mirror.

The source further said that after a terrible year for the British royal family, Queen Elizabeth II is determined that everyone will get back to the basic "of what the monarchy is for," and show a united front, with or without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

READ MORE: Royal Love: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip Making the Most Out of the Lockdown

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles