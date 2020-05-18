Quarantine Fling? Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma DATING Popular Supermodel!

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions may have put some industries and businesses on hold, but no global health crisis could stop NBA star Kyle Kuzma from getting his groove on and keeping his love life on fire.

It seems like the 24-year-old Lakers hottie is using his free time wisely and giving his heart some love out of the hardcourt. It is after Kyle was spotted getting cozy with supermodel Winnie Harlow.

In the photos circulating on social media, Kuzma appears to be holding hands with the former "America's Next Top Model" contender while running some errands around Hermosa Beach on Friday.

In the photos, the 25-year-old Canadian-Jamaican beauty could be seen donning a graphic charcoal-colored oversized shirt paired with a baggy light grey track pants, and sneakers. She still looked sizzling hot even when her face was covered in a mask and her braided hair with a bandanna.

Winnie appeared to be sporting a makeup-free look as she hopped into a black SUV after picking up some items in a local store.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-8 Kuz was wearing a white shirt and blue shorts while tagging his little puppy along with their couple errands.

Winnie Harlow holds hands with NBA Lakers player Kyle Kuzma during masked-up errands run as the pair 'quarantine together' amid lockdown on Friday pic.twitter.com/B3QwVBBTdr — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 17, 2020

The Real Score

The new hot couple has found each other's arms even before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. According to reports, they met back in September 2019 at the Harper's Bazaar New York Fashion Week party.

Both Kyle and Winnie are at the peak of their respective careers. Kuzma is a rising NBA star, who is set to sign a massive contract as soon as he is out of his rookie deal.

On the other hand, Winnie has been a constant name in the modeling world after her beauty was introduced in the modeling reality show contest in 2014.

TMZ reported that Kyle and Winnie have been officially dating for a month now and are spending quarantine together at Kyle's L.A. home.

Previous Love Affairs

The duo is not a newbie to having high-profile relationships and romance rumors. Roughly two years ago, the "Victoria's Secret" model was romantically linked to the 32-year-old American rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Winnie and Wiz dated for almost a year in 2018 and eventually fell apart in October 2019. Before dating the "See You Again" singer, Winnie was also once linked to the 35-year-old F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

On the other hand, Kyle was said to be dating the supermodel and "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star Kylie Jenner in July 2019. In the same year, he was also once linked to model Katya Elise Henry.

Earlier this year, the Lakers' forward was also spotted having a romantic Italian dinner with "High School Musical" alum Vanessa Hudgens at Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

Kyle and Vanessa's intimate dinner came a few weeks after the news broke that the 31-year-old singer split up with her long-time boyfriend, Austin Butler. But TMZ reported that it was just a friendly date and there is nothing romantic going on between Kyle and Vanessa.

