Kobe Bryant Tribute: Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe In Touching IG Post

Vanessa Bryant has always admired Kobe Bryant's dedication to his craft and for being a great father to their kids.

In her recent Instagram post, it showed how she is forever thankful for her "dreamer."

The mom-of-four shared a heartfelt message written by the late NBA superstar in his 2019 sports fiction book "Epoca the Tree of Ecrof: Island of the Gods," which was released in December -- just a month before his untimely and tragic death on January 26.

"Always learning from the best. My Boo-Boo, my Dreamer," Vanessa captioned as she included a photo of the book's cover.

The book was created by the former Lakers icon and was written by Ivy Claire. The literature piece also included dedication for his wife that reads, "For Vanessa. Thank you for always being the Realist to my Dreamer."

After his retirement in 2016, the Black Mamba formed Granity Studios -- an award-winning multimedia company that focuses on creating and producing inspiring youth-oriented sports-themed contents.

The five-time NBA champion described his project as a way to connect with the youth through sports and literature.

"For us, for the studio, it is trying to connect important messages that we want our youth to get to understand, to grow with, and to evolve with," Bryant told Forbes at the time. "Then we start looking at sports and there is a connection with the story and the sport itself."

Moreover, Bryant also mentioned how he was "fortunate" enough to find something that he was interested to do after retiring.

"I was fortunate to retire from the game and find something I love to do and that is the art of storytelling. There is nothing like having a blank page and outlining a story, a world, a character. What is it going to look like, how does that come together? There is nothing more fun to me than doing this," the NBA Hall of Famer added.

Vanessa's First Mother's Day Celebration Without Kobe, Gigi

Recently, the 38-year-old widow celebrated her first mother's day without her husband and daughter Gianna.

Her daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 10 months, surprised her with the sweetest gift which she showed on Instagram.

"I love you so much @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri! Thank you!" Vanessa wrote while she shared a photo of the book titled "Why I Love My Mom."

Aside from this, her eldest daughter also gifted her a charcuterie board filled with crackers, cheese, strawberries, grapes and nuts.

"Thank you for my charcuterie board! @nataliabryant," Vanessa captioned on her Instagram Stories followed by a kissing-face and red heart emojis.

Kobe Bryant And Gigi's Tragic Death

The NBA superstar and her 13-year-old daughter Gigi died when the helicopter they were riding crashed into a fog-covered hillside near Calabasas, California on Jan. 26. They were with seven other passengers when the tragic accident happened.

The group was said to be en route to a youth basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks in Bryant's very own "Mamba Sports Academy."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles