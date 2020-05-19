Top 5 Products To Protect Your Children Against The Deadly COVID-19

By now, we should all know that the novel coronavirus does not have a specific target of patients. People from all walks of life, gender, and age could be infected without knowing when and how they acquire it.

While there are only a few percentages of kids getting infected with COVID-19, they are still vulnerable like the rest of us. Just thinking about young and innocent kids in isolation away from their parents' comfort is already heartbreaking.

That is why parents need to take extra measures to protect kids from this global pandemic. Below are some of the products that can help give your little ones 100% protection from the coronavirus. Plus, they are all available on Amazon!

SmartyPants Kids Formula Daily Gummy

Aside from observing home quarantine and social distancing, we should focus on preventing kids from falling victim to COVID-19 by strengthening their immune system.

This Gluten-Free multivitamin is perfect for kids who do not like the smell and taste of the usual vitamin syrup. Four gummies are already enough for kids aged four and above to get the right amount of nutrients they need.

The best thing about this SmartyPants Daily Gummy is that kids can take it in full or empty stomach. They will surely love this as it does not have any synthetic colors, flavors and artificial sweeteners.

YumEarth Organic Pops Vitamin C

Are your kids not a fan of gummies? YumEarth Organics Pops Vitamins C got your back! It is a Vitamin C-enriched lollipop that uses 100 percent Vitamin C and natural flavors. It is also an excellent alternative to regular sugar-loaded candies that only give kids some sugar rush.

What we love most about these healthy lollipops is that they come in different flavors that kids will surely enjoy. Such flavors include pomegranate, watermelon, strawberry, grapes, cherry, peach, mango, and berry -- yummy and healthy at the same time.

Herbalife Nutrition Shake Booster for Kids

As parents, we are always in search of creative ways to feed nutritious food to our kids. This Herbalife Shake Booster is an excellent way to level up their snack game.

Aside from the fact that it is delicious, it is also packed with calcium, magnesium and Vitamin D to support the healthy development of a kid's body.

It comes with 30 packs of shake booster that kids aged four and above can prepare by themselves. Just let them blend it with water, stir, or shake and drink it up!

Kandoo Bright Foam Hand Soap

Encourage frequent handwashing using this Kandoo Bright Foam Hand Soap that is specially formulated for kids' little hands. Aside from washing off the bacteria, this soap is rich in Vitamin E and natural fruit extracts to keep their hands soft and moisturized.

It also comes in a convenient pump so kids can easily dispense the product by themselves.

CleanWell Botanical Hand Sanitizer Wipes

On days when water and soap are not accessible, this hand sanitizer wipes will surely save the day. It is convenient and fits perfectly on handbags and pockets, so you can easily wipe the dirt and unwanted germs from kids' hands. The citrus thyme scent is a big plus as it gives a refreshing and clean feeling.

