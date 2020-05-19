Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fell in love at the right place at the right time. Their extravagant exchange of "I dos" gave everyone hope that fairytales do come true.

A Love Unfolding

In her recent interview with FOX News, royal expert Leslie Carroll shared her thoughts about Harry and Meghan's romance.

As she witnessed their love flourish from courtship to marriage (which she shared in her book "American Princess: The Love Story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry"), Carroll expressed her belief that the two will find new hope for their love in the U.S.

Away from the British tabloids that heavily criticized them, Carroll expects Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to find their new-found life liberating. For them, it will be like getting to rewrite a whole new chapter in their love story.

When Meghan and Harry got engaged in 2017, Meghan became a crowd favorite. The royal couple toured Britain with crowds that simply adored her. The British press welcomed her as a breath of fresh air to the royal tradition -- a biracial woman who has empowered others with her projects and endeavors.

However, it wasn't long after they got married that everything changed. Suddenly, everything about Meghan's life was a story to be told. Meghan was criticized for everything that she did, but that only made Prince Harry love her even more.

"They always have each other's backs, literally. Meghan was called out by the British press for often placing her hand on Harry's back during royal walkabouts during their early appearances as a couple," Carroll said.

While everyone thought it was her way of manipulating her man, it was apparently Meghan's gesture of reassurance. She wanted Prince Harry to know that she's just there to support him.

"And yet, she was vilified in the tabloids for being a handsy American, ignorant of royal protocol. [But] Meghan 'gets' her man. She understands Harry's trauma with regard to the press and paparazzi," Carroll said.

Now, Carroll believes that the royal couple will finally have their happily ever after. Their life in the U.S. will have its own share of drama, but there is nothing that the two cannot surpass together.

"Everything they do, they do together," said Carroll.

The Perfect Match

Prince Harry and Meghan are trying to put down new roots in the U.S. While it may be a struggle at the moment due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, being in a new country has provided the couple with a fresh new start they both need.

Carroll added why the royal couple is a perfect match for each other.

"Apart from, or in addition to, the obvious mutual physical attraction, they want the same things -- to make the world a better place for humanity, especially women and children," she said.

"They want to be able to use their voices and the platform that their place in society afforded them, to amplify their message and enlarge their visions."

Carroll also explained how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's background helped them write a perfect love story together.

"Both attended progressive private schools. Both were raised by warm, compassionate, affectionate mothers who deeply felt that it was imperative to teach their children that some people may have less than you do -- but they are not less than you are," the expert furthered

Their mothers, and Doria Ragland and the late Princess Diana, have also taken extra steps to show their children that the world needs more kindness.

"Both Doria and Diana took their children to food kitchens and homeless shelters so their offspring could put a face to the hungry and needy -- to understand they were people, not numbers. Both Meghan and Harry learned before they were teenagers to give back: generously, freely, openly."

Sure enough, theirs was like a match made in heaven.

