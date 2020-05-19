COVID-19 Solution: Inventor Comes Up With Face Mask That Can Be Worn While Eating!

In one of the most intriguing inventions brought by the coronavirus pandemic, an Israeli company has come up with a face mask design that can be worn while eating.

The COVID-19 crisis has definitely changed the way people live nowadays. In fact, some are even emphasizing that it's the new normal, especially with the virus unlikely to die any time soon.

With that said, company Avtipus Patents and Inventions invented a face mask that will allow people to dine with friends while keeping themselves protected. The said mas -- which has been aptly dubbed as the Pac-Man Face Mask for its similarity to the popular video game character -- has a mouth opening that can be used using a lever.

According to a report by Reuters, the said mouth opening will also automatically open when the fork is near the mask.

Watch the video below to see how this crazy but smart invention works:

"The mask will be opened mechanically by hand remote or automatically when the fork is coming to the mask," Asaf Gitelis, vice president of Avtipus Patents and Inventions, told Reuters while demonstrating the function of the new device.

"Then you can eat, enjoy, drink and you take out the fork and it will be closed, and you're protected against the virus and other people sitting with you."

The mask is not yet available in the market, but the company plans to manufacture and sell it in the upcoming months. According to the Reuters report, the product will be sold for a price between $0.85 to 42.85 per piece.

What do you think about this mask? Will you buy it when it is available?

