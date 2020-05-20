Prince William Trouble: Duke Of Cambridge Reveals MAJOR Challenge For Royal Family

Prince William and Kate Middleton have established themselves as the faces of the royal family amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

Over the past few weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have carried out their royal engagement remotely, doing virtual chats with various frontliners, healthcare staff and essential workers.

Prince William And Kate Middleton Intensifies Role In Royal Family

As Queen Elizabeth II urged the senior members of the monarchy to "step up" in their public duties and leave the controversies behind, the Cambridges obeyed. In fact, they are "not letting their guard down" as they intensify their roles in the royal family "more than ever before."

Mirror Online also cited that senior aides have planned out a "Royal Task Force," which aims to boost The Firm's public presence.

While the Queen still remains at Windsor Castle indefinitely, it was said that she is in constant communication with the Prince of Wales and his son, Prince William.

Prince William's Revelation About the Monarch's Future

However, despite being in the limelight, the 37-year-old Prince William has previously acknowledged that his future within the monarchy will not be a walk in the park.

In his previous interview with BBC in April 2016, Prince William spoke candidly about his plans for the monarchy as the future king of England.

"I think the Royal Family has to modernize and develop as it goes along and it has to stay relevant. That's the challenge for me - how do I make the Royal Family relevant in the next 20 years' time? It could be 40 years time or 60 years' time," he told royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell.

Prince William Accused As A "Reluctant Royal"

While he has been stepping up big time for the monarchy, it hasn't always been the case for the Duke of Cambridge.

Apparently, Prince William was often accused of being a "reluctant royal during his early years in the royal family and before he was married to his now-wife Kate.

Royal reporter Robert Jobson revealed in his 2003 interview that Prince William's future role in the monarchy was "not on his priority" as he also refused to do royal engagements.

"He doesn't like being called 'His Royal Highness'. He's delayed that and calls himself William Wales. He doesn't want to do royal engagements," Jobson shared.

In the past, Prince William was also criticised for spending more time with his children instead of carrying out official engagements.

However, as mentioned earlier, the royal couple has proven that they are dedicated to their roles as senior royal throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just recently, the Duke of Cambridge along with Duchess Kate made a special surprise video call to wish Britons a happy VE Day.

The couple also took this as an opportunity to thank veterans for their dedication to the country as they marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

"Because we can't be together, everyone's still thinking of you all today, and are very proud of everything you've achieved," William told the veterans.

