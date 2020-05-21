Bellas Talk Dirty! Nikki, Brie Bella Discuss Making Love While Pregnant!

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella proved that they are horny twins as they opened up how they feel about having sex while pregnant.

The quarantine period did not stop the Bella twins from giving their listeners more information about their pregnancies, and it even led them to share unfiltered details about their sex lives.

During the May 20 episode of their "Total Bellas" podcast, Nikki and Brie told their listeners and guests -- LadyGang members Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek -- why they are lucky enough to have pregnancy sex.

According to Nikki, her sister Brie "gets more" pregnancy sex than she does since her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, hesitates to be romantic with her during her 29th week of pregnancy.

"Bryan was this way the first time [I was pregnant]. Guys the first time around, when the bump starts to get big, they get weird," Brie replied.

Nikki then shared how she could relate to that, but once Artem feels her baby bump, "it is just like a boner crusher" for him.

Because of this set-up, Nikki revealed that she has been so horny that she always finds herself masturbating whenever she wakes up at 3:00 a.m.

"I make sure that he's, like, breathing really hard so he won't wake up because I'm too lazy to get out of bed. But I'm like, that's the only way I get some," the frustrated retired professional wrestler said.

Twins Due Dates Are Near!

Meanwhile, after they became busy talking about pregnancy sex, they also reminded themselves about their due-dates, which are fast-approaching.

"So I saw the ultrasound, and definitely there was a certain gender that popped in my head," the 30-week pregnant Brie narrated. "I'm not telling any of you because it's a surprise for me...but definitely when I saw the ultrasound, I was kind of like, 'Woah.'"

Meanwhile, Nikki shared that she got the same feeling during her visit with her OBGYN.

After their appointments though, they realized how their babies look similar. According to Brie, she did not realize it until she saw Nikki's ultrasound pictures.

Aside from patiently waiting to know their baby's gender, Nikki and Artem are also pressured about the place where she could give birth -- Los Angeles or Phoenix.

"So, Brie and I have been debating because, as you all know, Artem lives in L.A. and I live in Phoenix. Well, we have our own houses there and we kind of go half and half, but Artem and I have been really torn," Nikki disclosed.

Currently, they want to have their baby in Los Angeles so they can live near Artem and be with him as he works.

On January 2020, Nikki announced that she and her former "Dancing With The Stars" partner got engaged in November 2019. However, they decided to announce it after New Year's Day.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!" she captioned her post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Brie married her fellow WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan in 2014.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles