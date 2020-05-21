Camilla's Struggle: What The Duchess SACRIFICED For Prince Charles

Through the years, Camilla Parker-Bowles has managed to transform herself from being the "most hated woman in Britain" to the beloved Duchess of Cornwall.

After being scrutinized by the public and media for more than a decade, Prince Charles and Camilla were gradually accepted as a couple after they decided to tie the knot in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall in April 2005.

Since then, the 72-year-old royal gained praise as she was seen tirelessly working alongside the Prince of Wales during his numerous royal engagements.

Duchess Camilla's Growth In The Royal Family

In the Channel 5 documentary "Charles and Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting," royal experts pointed out the growth of the Duchess of Cornwall's role in the royal family.

"Once she had married into the Royal Family she became Charles consort. She was there with him on royal engagements, she accompanied him on royal tours and actually, Camilla proved to be incredibly popular," royal expert Kate Nicholl mentioned.

She added that Duchess seems approachable and maintains a good rapport with the press.

"She did her own PR, she didn't need a spin doctor, she did what she does best. She engages with people, she has a good relationship with the press."

Camilla's Struggles

Meanwhile, royal expert Angela Levin explained that although Camilla is not a career woman, she had to learn the ins and outs of her royal duties the hard way.

"She left school with one O-level and she didn't have a career. She wasn't a career woman and at the age of 60, she had to learn to work very hard," Levin Explained.

Before entering the British monarchy, she was raised in a high-class family with some aristocratic heritage and had briefly worked as an assistant in a decorating firm right after college.

In recent years, it was reported that the Queen had gradually handed over the majority of her royal engagements to the Prince of Wales, and Camilla played a huge part in assisting her husband on various public duties.

A Nod From The Queen

It appears that all of Camilla's hard work had paid off, as she was seen actively participating in public duties and was even appointed by the Queen as her most senior advisory body -- making her the Privy Council.

Royal commentator Angela Mollard also branded the duchess as one of the members of the royal family who was "stepping up" to fill in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's absence.

On the other hand, she was also seen as the "pillar of support" of the Sussexes while they faced their hardest moment in the firm.

"I think Camilla was probably just as surprised as anyone else when the documentary came out and perhaps didn't realize how much Harry and Meghan were suffering," a source told Vanity Fair. "She wants everyone to get along and be happy. Her mantra is carry on and keep smiling. She doesn't want to see anyone struggling and she is fond of Meghan and she could be a very good ally too."

READ MORE: Donald Trump Trolls Himself After Tiffany Trump Graduates From Law School

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles