Harry Potter TRUTH: J.K. Rowling Reveals REAL Birthplace Of HP Series

J.K. Rowling finally revealed the true origin of her bestselling novel series "Harry Potter," and it undoubtedly surprised the fans.

The new information she shared was in response to a Twitter user who asked her about the birthplace of the HP series.

The Origin Of Magic

The 54-year old author has been asked by avid fans of the "Harry Potter" series about how the narrative all began. Like every other author, J.K. Rowling had her share of inspirations, too.

When she was asked to confirm if The Elephant Cafe in Edinburgh, Scotland was the birthplace of the magic series, Rowling got all candid and honest.

"This is the true birthplace of Harry Potter if you define 'birthplace' as the spot where I put pen to paper for the first time.' I was renting a room in a flat over what was then a sports shop. The first bricks of Hogwarts were laid in a flat in Clapham Junction," Rowling confirmed.

However, the world-renowned author explained that writing Harry Potter and coming up with the idea of "Harry Potter" were two different things.

"If you define the birthplace of Harry Potter as the moment when I had the initial idea, then it was a Manchester-London train. But I'm perennially amused by the idea that Hogwarts was directly inspired by beautiful places I saw or visited because it's so far from the truth," she added.

J.K. Rowling also shared that she has always wanted to know what people think about the origins of the "Harry Potter" series. A lot of the fans assume this and that and she finds them all amusing.

"I was thinking of putting a section on my website about all the alleged inspirations and birthplaces of Potter. I'd been writing Potter for several years before I ever set foot in this cafe, so it's not the birthplace, but I *did* write in there so we'll let them off!" Rowling explained.

Rowling went on to discredit some notions about how the story of her popular book came about.

"I sometimes hear Hogwarts was based on one or other of Edinburgh's schools, but that's 100% false, too. Hogwarts was created long before I clapped eyes on any of them! I did finish Hallows in the Balmoral [hotel], though, & I can't lie, I'd rate it a smidge higher than the Bournville."

It is not surprising how avid fans of this amazing magical series would be able to come up with their own historical origins of its magic. After all, the novel series did not only serve as entertainment to many but also an inspiration to kids and many more.

It opened the doors for imagination to take over. Selling more than 500 million copies all over the world -- not to mention the blockbuster motion picture franchise -- Rowling's series has indeed changed lives in more ways than one.

It's Story Time

Fans of the seven-book series are up for yet another treat. Rowling's famous magical novel is going to be read online by some of Hollywood's favorite celebrities.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the title role in the film franchise, was the first in line.

Radcliffe read the first chapter of the "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and everyone thought it was magical. Chapter 1, titled "The Boy Who Lived," was video recorded for the "Harry Potter At Home" project released last May 5.





And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you'll agree we have the perfect narrator...️

https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d Surprise! We've got a treat for you...From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one.And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you'll agree we have the perfect narrator...️ #HarryPotterAtHome May 5, 2020

Other celebrities will be taking turns reading every chapter of the first book. In a teaser posted on the Wizarding World website, the reading of the second chapter would be coming soon. They encouraged everyone to look forward to more future readings from a stellar cast of celebrity narrators.

While it remains a mystery as to who will be reading Chapter 2 "The Vanishing Class," a short clip showing the lineup of narrators were previously shown. It included David Beckham and Dakota Fanning.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles