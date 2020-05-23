Tom Hanks Surprise: COVID-19 Survivor Gives Special Gift To 2020 Graduates

Tom Hanks has established a reputation in the entertainment industry not only as a brilliant actor but also as an inspiration to the youth.

Recently, the 63-year-old actor showed everyone the reason for that, as he offered the graduates of 2020 a special pandemic-themed diploma which was designed and signed by the actor and German-born theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

"Distinct labors in the face of the Great Pandemic. Successful completion of your education despite the hardships imposed by the COVID-19 crisis. You have displayed honor, dedication, wherewithal, and good citizenship," the diploma read.

In his Instagram post, the "Forrest Gump" star also called the graduates as the "chosen one" for reaching the said milestone amid the health crisis.

To be fair, he also shared his 1974 senior year high school photo in a separate post.

Tom Hanks' Heartfelt Virtual Commencement Speech

Prior to the actor's "special" offer to graduates, the two-time Academy Award winner surprised the Class of 2020 at Ohio's Wright State University Department of Theatre, Dance, and Motion Picture with a virtual commencement speech.

In his heartfelt message, he called the new grads "the chosen ones" as he gave them an inspirational advice about entering the workforce during this devastating time.

"I am calling you 'chosen ones' because you have been chosen in many ways. First, by the temperament and discipline, you've lived by. By the creative fires that are inside of you. And the instinctive lunges of your desires," Hanks said.

The actor went on as he lifted the spirits of the graduates through his tear-jerking pep talk. He mentioned how the newly grads "succeeded because of their will to do so and by the love and support of their family."

The "Saving Private Ryan" actor furthered that although the world is facing a tough time, they must remain strong and persevere as he reassured the class that this too shall pass.

"You will have made it through a time of great sacrifice and great need and no one will be more fresh to the task of restarting our measure of normalcy than you, you chosen ones," Tom Hanks said.

With the global pandemic affecting the education sector and several other industries, high schools and colleges in the United States and all over the world have been forced to adapt to the situation and host a virtual graduation ceremony as part of the "new normal."

Surviving Coronavirus with Wife, Rita Wilson

A few months ago, Hollywood was surprised when Tom anks and his wife Rita Wilson announced that they tested positive from COVID-19 while shooting for an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia.

According to Hanks, he suffered from body aches and cold while Wilson experienced chills and fevers.

Two weeks after their diagnosis, they were released from Gold Coast University and eventually cleared from the dreaded virus. However, had to undergo self-isolation in a rented place in Queensland before flying back to the U.S.

