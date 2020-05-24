LOOK! Cardi B Shows Off MASSIVE Floral Back Tattoo ... In Bikini

Cardi B just revealed a massive back tattoo that was made in a span of seven months, and everyone is in awe of how amazingly huge it is.

A Work Of Art

The rapper took it to social media to share her newly completed back tattoo. In a video clip posted on her Instagram account on Friday, Cardi B proudly showed off her floral back tattoo.

"Okay guys! Soooo here it is! It took me several months but I'm finally finished. This is my back tattoo! It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh. Thank you @jamie_schene," she wrote on the caption of the video.

The tattoo design stretches from her back down to her leg. It mostly features numerous colorful flowers and butterflies.

Several hours after the video was posted, Cardi B unveiled the entirety of the tattoo in a hot bikini photo.

The mother of one could be seen wearing a lime green thong bikini and a pair of platform heels. She was also sporting a Birkin bag that greatly complemented her colorful hair.

"Givin you the blues ..... @fashionnova swimsuit ! GO COP IT BEFORE ITS GONE !" Cardi B wrote in the caption.

Her post has garnered almost 7 million likes and thousands of comments, most of them were smiley heart and fire emojis.

One Instagram user wrote, "How did you have a kid and still look this bomb."

Another one commented, "I am feeling the BLUE..."

An Artist's Work

The artist, Jamie Schene, also reposted the same video on his Instagram account and detailed the work to complete the tattoo.

"60+ hours, more than 10 cities, it was an awesome project and a crazy experience. Thanks for your dedication, strength, and hospitality," Schene wrote.

The floral back tattoo, however, was not the first for Cardi B. In fact, she unveiled some of her inks last summer -- including one that shows the name of her husband Offset on her leg.

Health Scare

Cardi B has been making headlines over the past few months, but it is not always good. In fact, she was rushed to the hospital in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She revealed that her recent hospitalization was due to unbearable stomach pains.

The 27-year old rapper shared that she had been suffering from stomach problems for days before she decided to see a doctor. She was afraid that she may have contracted the deadly coronavirus.

The "I Like It" hitmaker took it to social media to share the story of her recent health scare.

"Honestly, cause I've been having some real bad stomach problems for four days, I went to the ER last night," the rapper posted along with a sad face emoji.

She did send a message of reassurance to all her fans, saying she was "feeling way bette."

While she did not share further details about her diagnosis, the singer believed that the symptoms she suffered from were not caused by coronavirus infection.

Since the advent of the global health crisis in March, Cardi B has been very vocal about her thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In one of her social media posts, she threw shades at other celebrities who got tested for the coronavirus even though they did not show any symptoms of a possible infection.

"It was like officials are saying do not get tested because we don't have enough tests to test everybody,"' Cardi B ranted.

As everyone eases into the new normal, Cardi B hopes everything would go back to the way it was. Like everyone, she misses eating at her favorite restaurant.

