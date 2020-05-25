Kardashian 'Best Kept Secret': Meet Kirby Jenner of KUWTK Parody Show

There's a new star taking over the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and it's somebody you haven't seen before.

In the recently released trailer for the new daily Quibi show, "Kirby Jenner," he is presented as Kendall Jenner's "fraternal twin brother," and in this show, he will be introduced to the world.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family is nothing but fully supportive.

"You are the best kept secret of this generation," said Kim Kardashian West.

In the first look, Kirby said, "Hi, my name's Kirby Kenner. Everyone in my family has already had their own reality show. So when this network asked if I wanted to do my show, I was like, 'I don't know.'"

He continued, "I haven't thought about it. But my mom said yes."

Kirby's show will be an eight-episode parody series. The clips show Kirby hanging out with his Kardashian-Jenner sisters after being expertly edited into famous KUWTK scenes, even glamorous events and photoshoots.

"My family is filled with people who do pretty important things," Kirby said.

"My twin sister Kendall models, Kourtney keeps having babies, Khloe's tall, Kylie makes lipsticks, mom does business. My sister Kimberly is practicing to become a lawyer."

Fans who watch "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" will notice the scenes from the previous 18 seasons, including old confessional outtakes and an updated show introduction, which was used in the 13th and 14th seasons.

Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner co-produced the show, which chronicles the daily life of the fraternal twins.

E! News confirms that Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner will be making an appearance, as well as other A-list celebrity guests.

But Who is Kirby Jenner?

Fans don't need to be confused. Kirby Jenner is in no relation to Kendall Jenner or the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kirby Jenner, whose real name is unknown, describes himself as an amateur model. But his best skill yet is photoshopping himself into several Kardashian-Jenner pictures.

If you look at his Instagram, @kirbyjenner, you will not notice that photos with the famous sisters don't look like they're photoshopped.

Aside from the sisters, Kirby Jenner even photoshopped himself with Kanye West.

In December, Kendall Jenner discovered Kirby, who has 1.2 million followers on his parody account on Instagram.

"I'm thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an outside look at the life of my twin brother, and he'll finally have the opportunity to shine in the series," Kendall Jenner said in a statement.

What is Quibi?

Quibi is a unique platform created to appeal to mobile users first and foremost.

Quibi's content, as per Cosmopolitan, is explicitly made to watch on your phone.

All the shows will be delivered in "quick bites," hence, Quibi, of ten minutes or less.

The content has also been made with "turnstyle" technology, which means that it can be watched in a different orientation, whether portrait or landscape and can be optimized for a mobile phone.

Kirby Jenner's new show is so unusual for many because, in the past, the Kardashian Jenner clan has never thrown any support behind any piece of parody of pop culture.

READ MORE: Goodbye US! Is Taylor Swift Marrying Joe Alwyn, Moving to UK?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles