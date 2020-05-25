Prince Harry Weak! Duke 'Not As Tough' As Meghan Markle, Expert Says

Prince Harry is not as strong as Meghan Markle, that is what a royal author implied. If Meghan Markle survived the UK despite being an actress hailing from a different continent, Prince Harry might not.

Prince Harry will not find it easy to adjust to life in Los Angeles, no matter if he has wife Meghan Markle and child, baby Archie by his side. According to the royal commentator, Tom Quinn, the Duke of Sussex, will end up being a lost soul.

He then compared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to him, Harry is not as strong as Meghan. "It will be far worse for Harry in America than Meghan in England. Because he's not as tough as she is."

Quinn shared this on Channel 5's "Harry & Meghan: Two Troubled Years." The documentary focused on how the prince and the previous "Suits" star will make a new life for themselves now that they are no longer senior royals. The two have officially stepped down at the end of March 2020.

Quinn is quite an expert on royal matters. He has been a royal commentator for years. In fact, he released a new book on May 23, entitled "Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle."

Whether this is true or not remains to be seen. For Princess Diana's biographer, Andrew Morton, the couple is likely to become the "flavor of the year" in California. If this is what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted, then their LA stay would be fruitful and enjoyable.

Morton added that for the rest of the year, the two will be quite popular. People will want to see them and find out more things about them, especially the rich and the famous.

"They'll find there are a lot of millionaires with private jets who breakfast in New York and dine in LA. That will be the crowd they will be mixing with," he told the Sunday Times.

Quinn's analysis also ran in contrast to some of the analyses made by insiders. According to one source really close to the couple, Meghan is feeling herself the moment she moved back to LA. She is reportedly "content and happy." This does not mean Prince Harry is excluded. The source added that both of them are adjusting quickly to their new life.

They also recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary quietly but meaningfully. Meghan allegedly gave a personalized card with "a beautiful, sentimental message" to Prince Harry.

In return, Prince Harry surprised Meghan with a massive bouquet of roses plus a ring that the Duchess loves so much.

Even though the world outside is chaotic and quite uncertain, the two are doing fine in their bubble. "The most important thing to them was that they got to enjoy each other's company without any interruption from the outside world," the insider added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news have been quite erratic since Megxit, with some reporting the two being worried and regretful, while others are reporting them having a great time adjusting to their new lives. Their fans can know only for sure how the two would fare in LA once the crisis is over, and the world ceases being stagnant.

