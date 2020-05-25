Meghan Markle Payback: Prince Harry Suffering in LA is Karma?

Is Meghan Markle serving Prince Harry a taste of his own medicine? Or is the universe playing a funny joke on the Duke?

Not that he deserves that, but it cannot be denied that what he is presently experiencing is parallel to what Meghan Markle experienced when she stepped foot in the U.K.

If the negative reports about Prince Harry not faring well in L.A. should be believed, of course.

According to a friend of Markle, who spoke with the Sunday Times, the Duchess right from the start was uneasy going into the palace. Markle was allegedly convinced that there is a conspiracy against her. To protect herself, Markle put herself in self-isolation when she and Prince Harry moved to Frogmore.

"I think she felt like an outsider from the start. This wasn't the life she was used to and she wanted out," the source added.

Becoming a Duchess in a technically foreign land also meant that Meghan Markle would lose all her friends and everyone familiar to her back in L.A. She also struggled with the idea of not earning her own money or continuing her Hollywood career.

"One of the things Meghan struggled with was not earning an income," said a friend. "She has always worked, and I think she felt unfulfilled. Having financial freedom was a big part of them wanting to leave.

This is why, now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in L.A., the tables have turned.

While Meghan Markle is reportedly happy to be back and now more like her true self already, some are reporting that Prince Harry feels isolated and lost. According to Tom Quinn, a royal commentator, he is sure that Prince Harry is feeling like a "lost soul" in L.A.

This, regardless if he has Meghan Markle and Baby Archie by his side.

Quinn, who discussed his thoughts on Channel 5's "Harry and Meghan: Two Troubled Years" claimed that Prince Harry is not as tough as Meghan Markle.

This means that if Meghan Markle was able to survive the palace for around two years, and endured all the controversies and isolation, Prince Harry won't.

"I think Harry will be like a lost soul in the U.S.," Quinn said in the documentary. "It will be far worse for Harry in America than Meghan in England. Because he's not as tough as she is."

Some analysts, however, are more optimistic about Prince Harry's situation in L.A. They claimed that it is highly possible that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have a positive life ahead of them, more so when the COVID-19 crisis is over.

For example, Princess Diana's biographer, Andrew Morton, told the Sunday Times that their 2020 would be a colorful one because they will get the flavor of the year in California. "People will want to see them and know them," he said. "They'll find there are a lot of millionaires with private jets who breakfast in New York and dine in L.A. That will be the crowd they will be mixing with."

If this is what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are aiming for, then they have no reason to feel regretful, unlike the negative Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news the world is presently reading about.

