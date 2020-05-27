Royal Inspiration: Prince William Shares MAJOR Source Of Comfort Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince William and Kate Middleton have found some comfort amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Comfort In Kindness

In a recorded message for the online service of the Church of England on Sunday, the Duke of Cambridge revealed that he and his wife appreciate the little acts of kindness despite the world health crisis.

"Catherine and I have both found great comfort in the wonderful acts of kindness we have seen happening right across the nation. The Christian teachings of faith, hope, and love could not be more appropriate as we all try to navigate our way through these uncertain times," Prince William shared.

He also emphasized how much he appreciates the things that people do for each other despite the trying times. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are still in quarantine, but they continue to express their support to various organizations at this time.

"These are of course challenging circumstances for us all, and like so many others it has taken us time to adjust to a new way of living," the second in line to the throne said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have recently expressed their appreciation for the frontline workers who continue to serve the public despite the risks in their own lives. They thanked those who work at the NHS, particularly the nurses, who have really stepped up during the health crisis.

Advocating For Mental Health

As it marked the end of the mental health week last Sunday, Prince William talked about how the coronavirus pandemic has pushed people to ease into the new normal.

"For some that may be through prayer and quiet reflection, for others, it could be talking to a fellow parishioner, friend, or family member about how they are feeling. Whoever you talk to, connecting with someone, and finding the words to open up can be a life-changing step," Prince William furthered in his video message.

William went on to urge people who have been struggling with their mental health condition to come forward and seek help. He believes that coping comes in many different forms.

The father of three also added that he understands that other people might not want to talk to anyone because they are afraid of being a burden to others. Nonetheless, he still encouraged them not to be afraid.

"Your mental health is just as important as your physical health, and it is worthy of attention," the Cambridge patriarch said.

Prince William continues to advocate for mental health in the new BBC One documentary titled "Football, Prince William And Our Mental Health." In collaboration with professional football players, the documentary aims to encourage people, especially men, to come forward and seek help if they need it.

Both Prince William and his brother Prince Harry spoke about the importance of mental health for their "Heads Together" campaign. It has always been a part of their personal mission to raise the awareness of mental health.

While he admittedly suffers from mental health challenges himself, Prince Williams continues to inspire people with how he deals with the challenges of life as it comes.

