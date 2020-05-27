Meghan Markle's REAL Hollywood Plans -- EXPOSED!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell decision to step down as senior royals, they made it clear that they wanted to pursue a private and independent life.

After moving from Canada to Los Angeles, many are quick to assume that the Duchess of Sussex will jumpstart her acting career in Hollywood. As we all know, before marrying into the royal family, the 38-year-old Meghan was once a rising star and famous for her role as Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama series "Suits."

Upon moving to California, rumor has it that Meghan is already mapping out her way back to acting, and one of her plans is to land a superhero role in a blockbuster movie.

According to reports, Meghan's former agent Nick Collins is actively looking for a movie project that could relaunch the Duchess' acting career.

Meanwhile, after doing the voiceover gig for the Disney Plus movie "Elephants," Markle also reportedly received numerous job offers to commence her post-royal life. One of which is another voiceover job for the famous animation show "The Simpsons."

In an interview with U.K. magazine "Radio Times," Simpsons producer Al Jean said that the royal couple is very much welcome to be a guest on the show.

According to reports, the offer is not only exclusive for Meghan, as '"The Simpsons" wanted to have her and Harry to voice their own characters, which may have a special appearance on the show.

While this job offers and rumored plans certainly excited both royal and non-royal fans, a recent Meghan Markle news crashed the hopes of seeing the former actress again on screen.

Real Hollywood Plans

The Sunday Times royal biographer Kate Nicholls recently revealed that Meghan does not have plans to back to her previous job as an actress.

"(Meghan) has no plans to resume life onscreen," Nicholls said.

While this will surely break the heart of die-hard Meghan fans, there is no need to miss the Duchess too much as she is planning to work behind-the-scenes.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie, who co-authors Harry and Meghan's upcoming autobiography "Finding Freedom," revealed the Duchess' real plan as she returns to L.A.

Scobie told Sunday Times that the former actress is looking forward to working behind the camera and could sign a production deal soon. He likened Meghan's plans to the Obamas' current production projects.

"Think of a working model not too dissimilar to what the Obamas created after leaving the White House when they set up their Higher Ground production company and later signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix to produce movies and documentaries that cover issues such as race, class, democracy, and civil rights," Scobie explained.

On top of that, Meghan is also planning to relaunch her lifestyle blog called "The Tig," which she shut down after getting engaged to Prince Harry in November 2017.

She is also said to be working on a "wellness project," which may compete with the wellness websites of Gwyneth Paltrow (Goop) and Kourtney Kardashian (Poosh).

