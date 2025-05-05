Justin Bieber's newest social media share, a post meant to suggest his return to music, left many fans raising eyebrows after spotting what appeared to be drug paraphernalia in the background of several images.

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old pop star posted pictures from an isolated mountain hideaway, where he's said to be working on backcountry new music. Bieber can be seen in the photos recording with Australian singer Eddie Benjamin and a small handful of friends. But the conversation wasn't only about the music.

In two of the pictures, Bieber is either near or holding what appears to be a bong. In one frame, he's visible in the background behind an open door, holding what looks like a bong.

Another photo shows Bieber on a deck looking out at a mountainous horizon, with what appears to be a bong on the ground beside him. Benjamin is also seen close by, smoking a cigarette.

Bieber kept his clothes casual for the session: an orange hoodie, a pink beanie, gray sweatpants, and matching pink shoes.

Worried viewers were quick to pick up on the disturbing images. "That's a big bong," one user remarked. "The bong in the back," said another. Of others, one was more sarcastic, "All I see is a couple of potheads. Always thought @justinbieber was better than that. At least keep it out of the public view. You're not setting a good example for your young fans. Your standards appear low."

Teases Musical Return Amid Speculation

Though they received some backlash, the images also teased Bieber's long-awaited return to music. In one photograph, the Grammy winner, eyes closed in front of a microphone, sports a neon yellow sweater. A second shot depicts him in headphones, sitting in a recording chair in a rustic studio setup.

The singer, who has not released a studio album since 2021's "Justice," has endured public scrutiny in the last few months for his public appearance and conduct.

Earlier this year, a video from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival captured Bieber seeming out of it, shirtless, and smoking something mysterious. He also posted a video of himself rapping about being "high" and another clip in which he seemed to be smoking a joint on camera at around that time.

Bieber still being exploited. Where are his friends? Where are the people who use him? He made a dealer very happy that night. To them, as long as he stays addicted, business is good. Watching people just use him while he’s at his worst is uncomfortable..



And FYI he’s smoking… pic.twitter.com/IYcloeXasO — Kino (@Kinoputiya) April 21, 2025

In February, amid growing fan concern, a representative for Bieber told TMZ, "The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," adding that the singer is "in one of the best places in his life." The rep also noted that his appearance at the time was due to "a restless night recording in the studio and caring for his son who was having trouble falling asleep as well."