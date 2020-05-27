Kim Kardashian’s Intense Beauty Secret Left Her ‘Unable to Walk’

Ever wondered how Kim Kardashian maintains her famous hourglass curves?

Apparently, the 39-year-old reality star has been religiously working out while on lockdown due to the global pandemic.

The SKIMS founder spilled the tea as she shared to her 172 million Instagram followers her intense workout session with her trainer and former bodybuilder Melissa Alcantara.

Kim Kardashian's High-Intensity Workout Left Her With Jelly Legs

In her recent IG Story, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star posted a series of snaps from her workout and claimed that she has been left "unable to walk" after the session.



She went on and explained that her focus is to burn maximum calories to increase her metabolism during and after her lessons.

Kim K's four-hour intense cardio workouts start as early as 7 am, which includes 100 weighted jumping jacks and extreme jump squats on a smith machine that helps improve upper and lower body strength and burn calories faster than regular squats.

Aside from that, the "KUWTK" star also does mountain climbers and box jumps that target the legs and arms.

Kim finishes off her grueling drill with a 25-minute walk on an uphill treadmill with the incline on 15, in three reps.

"P.s. I can't walk today but still did this workout," the socialite-turned-entrepreneur added followed by a photo of her gym equipment.

It was also reported that since the mandatory lockdown was imposed, she has been doing her workout sessions through FaceTime.

Carbs or No Carbs?

Aside from her intense drills, the famous Kardashian member maintains her toned physique with her rigorous diet and healthy lifestyle.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Kim K maintained her post-pregnancy figure with the help of Atkins diet.

It is a low-carb diet which can help lose weight by eating foods that have high protein and fat and avoiding meals with high carbohydrates.

Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, former Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell, and Robbie Williams were also fans of Atkins diet.

However, the KKW Beauty and KKW fragrance owner also debunked the myth that eating carbs while on a diet is bad and revealed that she started to incorporate more of it into her's.

"My trainer Mel [Alcantara] always says that before and after you train, you should eat simple carbs, like sweet potatoes, and small amounts of fat and protein, like chicken. You should also have veggies with your meals since you need them to help effectively break down and absorb your protein, fat, and carbs," Kardashian told The View.

Kim's trainer is also strict when it comes to her weight-reduction plan.

In her interview with E! Australia, Alcantara shared that she visited Kim's house and raided her pantry. She purged all unhealthy snacks such as "vanilla wafers, graham crackers, and rice crispy treats."

The famous mom is currently isolating in their Los Angeles home together with her husband Kanye West and four kids North, Saint, Chicago, and their youngest Psalm.

