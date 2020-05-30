Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence On Controversial' Face Transplant'

Just recently, Khloe Kardashian broke the internet after posting a couple of selfies which made her totally unrecognizable. It also got people thinking that she underwent major surgery to achieve it.

The viral photo, which now has over 5.3 million likes on Instagram, showed Khloe's incredible transformation. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star looked different from the Khloe that people used to see. She now has a noticeably slimmer face, more prominent nose and cheekbones, as well as glowing skin.

But aside from getting positive comments, the 35-year-old reality TV star also sparked speculations that she underwent major cosmetic surgery and enhancements to look this good. Most of the commenters are convinced that Khloe went under the knife to achieve such a glowing and gorgeous face.

For the past couple of days, the mother-of-one ignored the criticisms, but it looks like she just had enough and decided to clap back at trolls.

Khloe's Response

On Thursday, Khloe Kardashian once again took to Instagram to upload a series of selfies showcasing her incredible beauty.

In the photos, the "Good American" founder looked fierce, donning an Off-White printed mesh turtleneck paired with a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle.

She completed her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings and a lowkey glam makeup featuring maximum lip-gloss.

"The Mondayest Thursday ever," Khloe wrote alongside two selfies and a short clip of herself smooching on the camera.

While Khloe got massive positive comments, she let down her guard and clapped back at a troll who bravely asked about her appearance.

"Why do you look so different in all your photos?" the follower wrote.

Khloe savagely responded with: "From my weekly face transplant clearly."

Clearly, Khloe has been reading the comments and reactions to her transformation all this time.

Expert Opinion

Injectables specialist Claire McGuinness recently shared her opinion on Khloe's recent transformation and expressed her belief that she only did some minor enhancements to her face.

In an interview with Australian radio show "3 pm Pick-Up," McGuinness weighed in on the procedures that Khloe might have done to overhaul her appearance.

"There's so much going on in this photo. Who knows what she has had?" said McGuinness, who is also a registered nurse.

The cosmetics expert claimed that Khloe made this new look possible through a combination of "surgery, injectable, weight loss, filters, makeup, and lighting."

Ever since Khloe rose to fame with her sisters in 2007, fans are always very critical of her looks and figure and keep comparing her to her siblings, Kim and Kourtney.

"We don't know what Khloé's mindset is. It's hard being in the public eye. She's always going to be judged, or people think she's unwell or that she's just rich," McGuinness added.

It could be recalled that in 2016, Khloe confessed to getting fillers to change the shape of her face. However, she swore that she never had a rhinoplasty and insisted that her nose looks slimmer only because of contouring.

