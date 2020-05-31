Kim Kardashian Furious! 'KUWTK' Star Demands Justice For George Floyd

Kim Kardashian speaks out for the black community and demands justice for George Floyd.

Other than being a famous media personality and a businesswoman, Kim is following his late father's footsteps by starting her legal journey to become a lawyer.

In fact, she previously pushed criminal justice reform by releasing her documentary "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project" earlier this year to address the mass incarceration problem in the U.S.

On Saturday, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star did her job and put her social media account into good use after she posted a powerful message following Floyd's death.

"For years, with every horrific murder of an innocent black man, woman, or child, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and outrage, but the privilege I am afforded by the color of my skin has often left me feeling like this is not a fight that I can truly take on my own," Kim began post dedicated to the 46-year-old African-American victim. "Not today, not anymore."

She added that she felt "infuriated and disgusted" over the way the authorities handled his arrest. She also expressed how exhausting it is for everyone to see a family lose a loved one just because "they are black."

The mother of four black kids said that this is her fight as well, and she knows that she can use her voice to help those people who became -- and who will be -- victims of systematic racism.

Kim then shared several ways people can help by donating to Floyd's family or joining the movement to give him justice.

"Text "FLOYD" to 55156," she wrote on Instagram alongside the change.org's petition titled "Justice For George Floyd."

The appeal, which seeks 10.5 million signatures, has reached 9.3 million people as of writing.

"We are trying to reach the attention of Mayor Jacob Frey and DA Mike Freeman to beg to have the officers involved in this disgusting situation fired and for charges to be filed immediately," the petition's description state.

What Happened To George Floyd?

The world has been awakened by a bystander video that captured the moment when Floyd struggled as a police officer pressed his knee onto his neck.

In the video, Floyd can be heard saying "I can't breathe" repeatedly, while the people on the scene pleaded and cursed the officer who continuously choked him until he died.

On Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey called on prosecutors to file charges against the policeman who knelt on Floyd's neck and assigned the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to handle any prosecution of the police on state criminal charges.

"I want to see a charge take place," Frey said during a news conference. "I want to see justice for George Floyd."

The now-ex-officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing Floyd, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman added that he is now anticipating charges for the other three officers present in the scene along with Chauvin.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles