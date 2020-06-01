George Floyd Tragedy: Wife of Officer Charged with Murder, Files for Divorce

George Floyd News: Wife of the Minneapolis police officer charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd filed for divorce.

According to her lawyer, Kellie is distraught over Floyd's death, which was her soon-to-be ex-husband, Derek Chauvin's, wrongdoing.

The Sekula Law Offices, PLLC, said, "She is devastated by Mr. Floyd's death, and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy."

The statement further said that Kellie Chauvan has officially filed for divorce.

"While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time."

Kellie Chauvin is a Laotian refugee who became the first Hmong Mrs. Minnesota. According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, she holds an active real estate license.

She told the Pioneer Press that she met her husband when he dropped off a suspect at a Minneapolis hospital where she worked.

In her 2018 profile, the Oakdale resident said, that under Derek Chauvin's uniform, "He's just a softie. He's such a gentleman. He still opens the door for me, still puts my coat on for me. After my divorce, I had a list of must-haves if I were ever to be in a relationship, and he fits all of them."

The two were married for ten years but did not have children together.

Derek Chauvin is the white officer who was kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for eight minutes.

Floyd was a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air. In the video, he can be heard begging for Chauvin to remove his knee, pleading, "I can't breathe," as he also laid face down.

MORE: Video obtained by CBS News shows what appears to be the start of the confrontation between George Floyd & Minneapolis police officers. A restaurant's security footage shows cops taking him into custody, but the restaurant owner says it does not show Floyd resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/KR8r7B1WPl — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 26, 2020

He was a suspect of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a South Minneapolis grocery.

According to several reports, Chauvin was fired, along with three police officers at the scene.

In a criminal complaint filed last week, prosecutors wrote that Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Two minutes and 53 seconds of this was after Floyd became unresponsive.

If convicted of the state charges, the former police officer could face up to 25 years in prison for a third-degree murder charge and up to ten years in prison on the second-degree manslaughter charge.

Derek Chauvin was taken into custody at the Ramsey County Jail but later transferred to the Hennepin County Jail on Sunday Afternoon.

However, according to the DOC, Chauvin has been released to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights.

As per the DOC, the Oak Park Heights facility is the highest custody level in Minnesota's prison system.

Many of the inmates at the prison need "a higher level of security."

George Floyd's death sparked outrage and anger across the US as demonstrators emerged from the months-long coronavirus pandemic lockdown to protest against the latest death of an African-American man at the hands of the police.

