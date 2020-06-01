Queen's Disappointment: Prince Andrew 'Toxic' For The Royal Family

Prince Andrew has not been active in performing royal duties since he decided to step back in November of 2019. His disastrous interview with BBC about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has caused him and his family great disappointment.

Royal Acts Remain Unacceptable

Now, Buckingham Palace sources told The Sunday Times that the presence of the Duke of York in the royal family has become toxic. It has been months since Prince Andrew was last seen in the Palace and that's not about to change anytime soon.

The docuseries "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich" premiered last week on Netflix. It has once again opened the allegations of Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Prince Andrew. She claimed that Epstein forced her to have sexual relations with the Prince when she was only 17.

Prince Andrew continues to deny all accusations against him. However, his former friendship with Epstein has indeed put him in hot water and it has strained his relationship with the rest of the royal family.

While the royal family may need all the help they can get at this time of the coronavirus pandemic, the outlet revealed that the royal family does not have any plans of reviewing Prince Andrew's current position in the family. Queen Elizabeth II herself is resolved to her son's decision of withdrawing from public life.

Nonetheless, it seems as if Prince Andrew has other plans.

The Duke of York, as reported by Fox News, has recently hired public relations specialist Mark Gallagher in hopes of clearing his name and hopefully fixing his tarnished reputation.

The outlet noted, however, that the 60-year-old prince remains hopeful that his status change with the royal family would only be temporary.

Last month, Prince Andrews and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were photographed packing gift bags to distribute to hospice workers who continue to provide service amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While any form of help is appreciated, the royal family emphasized to the outlet that the status of Prince Andrew with the royal family remains the same.

Royal Debt Remains Unpaid

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are also facing legal charges over their debt in the purchase of their Swiss chalet. Le Temps newspaper revealed that the Duke and Duchess of York bought their holiday home in the Verbier Ski Resort in 2014.

However, as part of the deal, the royal couple had until December of 2019 to pay off the balance along with the interest for the said loan.

A spokesperson for Prince Andrew confirmed the dispute between the two parties on the Verbier property. However, the rep said that further details about the matter could not be discussed as they should remain confidential.

"The contractual details remain the subject of a confidentiality agreement and prevent further discussion," the rep said.

Buckingham Palace declined to give a comment on the accusations concerning Prince Andrew.

The lender was made to believe that Prince Andrew and Sarah were supposed to sell the chalet. The proceeds of its sale were intended to pay off the outstanding balance. Nonetheless, five months after the payment was due, no sale or payment has been made.

The law firm Etude Du Ritz has been given instructions to proceed with the case, as a representative of the lender, according to Le Temps report.

