Kylie Jenner Shock: 'KUWTK' Star Gets New Forbes Title Amid Fake Billionaire Scandal

Kylie Jenner has been named the highest-paid celebrity for 2020 by Forbes magazine. This new title came a few days after the same business magazine released an article about Kylie faking her way to billionaire status.

A Shocking New, But Well-Deserved Title

Forbes magazine may be trying to get into the Kardashian-Jenner's good graces again after they accused the makeup mogul of faking her billionaire status.

The outlet collected the list of the top celebrities in the last 12 months and highlighted their annual pay between 2019 and 2020. The 22-year-old Lip Kit mogul topped the list with impressive earnings amounting to $540 million before taxes.

Kylie was able to amass such amount after selling the majority share (51%) of her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty for a whopping $600 million towards the end of 2019.

While Forbes may claim that Kylie Jenner isn't a billionaire, at least not yet, she is definitely enjoying her earnings from her brand and business. Her recent purchase of a luxurious mansion in Holmby Hills in April is one of her biggest investments yet when it comes to real estate.

Kylie just splurged on a $36.5 million house with a beautiful pool and its own tennis court. It's definitely a home that has earned Kylie a reputable status of someone with a lot of money to spend.

Next to Kylie on the top spot is her brother-in-law Kanye West. His deal with Addidas for his sneaker brand Yeezy brought in an equally impressive amount of $170 million.

Feeling Blessed Now More Than Ever

The mother of one was named as Forbes youngest self-made billionaire in 2019 and 2020. However, the news outlet took back the title from Kylie after accusing her of forging her tax returns.

The outlet further said that Kylie inflated the success of her business in order to gain the billionaire status she clearly did not deserve.

In a statement, Kylie refuted the accusations and expressed her utter disappointment with the allegations made against her. On May 29, just moments after the story was published on the Forbes website, Kylie clapped back at her critics.

"What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site," she began. "All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions, lol. I've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period," Kylie shared on her Twitter page.

She went on and called out the publication for allegedly writing the article based on documents they believe were "forged" by the makeup mogul.

"Even creating tax returns that were likely forged' that's your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am I reading," Kylie furthered in another tweet.

However, Kylie remained calm despite the article that smeared her reputation. She then assured her followers that she is looking at the issue from a positive standpoint.

"I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and successful business and I'm doing perfectly fine."

While the relationship between the business magazine and the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has become a bit strained, Kylie Jenner remains to be one of the most successful celebrities and entrepreneurs for her age.

For her followers, she will always be that hard-working, creative genius behind their favorite makeup line.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles