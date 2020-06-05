Prince Charles Heartbreak: Prince Of Wales 'Terribly Sad' Because Of THIS!

As the heir to the throne, Prince Charles has to be one of the strongest pillars in the royal family. However, he let his guard down this time and admitted that he is feeling "terribly sad."

Since the lockdown period began, a lot of people all over the globe have to practice social distancing, and some of them have not even seen their loved ones yet because of the crisis.

Even the royal family is not exempted from experiencing the same disaster. In fact, the prolonged lockdown is already causing Prince Charles to feel sad as he misses hugging his family members.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales admitted during his interview with Sky News that he has been longing for the royal family, especially his father Prince Philip, whom he has not seen for weeks now.

The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II are currently quarantining together at Windsor Castle, and he is set to celebrate his 99th birthday next week without his beloved family.

"Well, it's terribly sad, let alone one's friends. But fortunately, at least you can speak to them on telephones and occasionally do this sort of thing," Prince Charles said while speaking virtually from his Scottish home. "But it isn't the same is it? You really want to give people a hug."

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that the heir to the throne met with Queen Elizabeth II on March 12 before Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a lockdown of the U.K.

A few days later, Clarence House announced that Prince Charles had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms.

"Dr Catherine Calderwood, Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, has confirmed that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, were tested for Covid-19 for clinical reasons. She is very pleased to confirm that both remain in good health," Scotland's Chief Medical officer said.

After he received his diagnosis, he immediately traveled to Scotland where he underwent self-isolation for seven days. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was also tested and fortunately did not contract the virus. The royal couple's measures were in line with the government protocols that require anyone with symptoms to self-isolate for seven days, while those in contact in their household should self-isolate for two weeks.

Unfortunately, even though Prince Charles has fully recovered from the disease, he and the other royal family members are now adapting to the "new normal." They are still business-as-usual online, but they are now refraining everyone from doing their usual royal duties -- including visiting charities and attending public events.

Prince Charles and Prince William have stepped up to cover the duties of Her Majesty. With the help of Camilla and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, the core members continue to support essential workers and frontliners.

Instead of publicly speaking and holding events, the royals also chose to virtually "open" buildings. In fact, Prince Charles marked the opening of NHS Nightingale Hospital through a video call.

Currently, the whole royal family is using video-conferencing apps like Zoom to hold interviews and meetings without leaving their respective royal residences.

