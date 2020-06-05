Sussexes Heading For Divorce? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Collide, Expert Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to settle and start a new life in Los Angeles. However, since they officially stepped back as senior members of the royal family, fans and critics are waiting for the royal couple's next move amid the global pandemic.

What's next for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Expert Predictions About Prince Harry And Meghan's Marriage

In her exclusive column for Hello magazine, Princess Diana's astrologer Debbie Frank revealed her predictions of what's next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She revealed that individually, they will have to deal with their own setbacks as they work their way into their new life outside the royal family.

"Part of Meghan's raison d'etre is communication - she needs to be a voice and as Uranus activates her powers of communication this year, she needs to make herself heard. She will talk about controversial issues this Spring," the royal astrogler said.

"The Virgo Full Moon connects her Venus and Harry's Sun in Virgo with the effect of upping their public profile again. This will bring a ground-breaking conjunction between Mars and Pluto on her marriage angle - it is as if the couple are set to collide with the 'powers that be' in the establishment, so Meghan will be fighting her corner," Frank added, suggeting that the Sussex couple will be facing some marital problems.

However, royal watchers need not to worry about the Sussex couple splitting. According to the expert, Prince Harry and Meghan will have a "happier footing" in late spring or early summer. In fact, she predicts that the challenges they would face would only strengthen their bond as husband and wife.

"However, there are definitely some bright lights overhead for the Duchess of Sussex in late Spring and into early Summer when generous, expansive Jupiter will put her marriage onto a happier footing as she and Harry go global and they magic up the success that creates a strong pathway for their future," Frank added.

Will It Come True?

Royal expert Tom Quinn seems to agree with Frank's prediction concerning the problems in the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan. In his new book entitled "Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle," the royal journalist wrote how Prince Harry had to leave behind his whole life in London to move with Meghan in her comfort zone in the U.S.

As Harry adjust to his new life, will it get in the way of their love? As the times become even tougher, will it push Meghan and Harry to the limit that could cost them their marriage?

While many of their critics keep an eagle eye on them, Prince Harry and Meghan continue to fight for the life that they want for their little family. Their fans remain hopeful that the couple would be strong enough to withstand the problems that may come their way, even if the planets and their energies get in the way.

A Brother's Wish For Prince Harry

In another royal family news, royal Biographer Andrew Morton told The Times what he thought about Harry moving to Los Angeles. He expressed his belief that the Duke of Sussex will find it challenging, especially with intrusive paparazzi practically everywhere.

"(The couple) will have to get used to the paparazzi and in Hollywood, the gloves will be off. The paparazzi would be aggressive and Harry won't like that" Morton warned.

Meanwhile, an insider source talked to Us Weekly and revealed how Prince Harry opened up to his brother Prince William about moving to the United States, including the challenges concerning their security.

"William has advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer," the source claimed.

The source added that Prince William is concerned about his brother's safety and well-being.

According to the outlet, Queen Elizabeth II herself has been trying to reach out to Prince Harry. She wanted to see if he is okay and has even offered to help out whenever needed.

What the future holds for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remains a mystery. At this time, all that Prince William hopes is for his brother to always be safe.

