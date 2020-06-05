Queen Elizabeth Strategy: Monarch 'Convinced' Kate Middleton to Patch Things Up with Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly asked Kate Middleton to extend an olive branch to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

As Closer USA reports, the monarch was able to convince the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex to make amends.

Allegedly, Kate called Meghan on the phone, and they apologized to one another.

According to their source, the former "Suits" actress has said to admit that she might have overreacted.

The 94-year-old Queen is excited to see that both Duchesses are talking to each other once again.

Queen Elizabeth II is also grateful that her two grandsons, Prince Harry and Prince William, have also reconciled.

A source told the magazine, "The Queen isn't getting any younger - and her final wish is for them to make peace. She told them how devastated she was that her two favorite grandsons were no longer talking."

However, it's best to take this report with a grain of salt as no evidence can prove what the tabloid wrote is true.

"They both owned up to their mistakes in letting things spiral so far out of control. Of course, their relationship won't get back to where it was overnight, but they're making progress, and the Queen couldn't be happier."

As per their insider, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also reportedly started to see the bigger picture. As such, the Duke of Sussex has agreed to reconcile with his older brother.

Recently, it was reported that the Duke of Cambridge urged his younger brother to fly out of Los Angeles because of the riots.

An insider spoke to Us Weekly, "William's advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer."

"He's concerned about his brother's wellbeing and safety."

Since the two are talking again, it has also been said that the 35-year-old prince is leaning on the future King of England as he struggles to adjust to his new life in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry didn't expect to face a ton of obstacles during his move. He is said to have unrealistic expectations of what life in Los Angeles would be like, and "saw Los Angeles through rose-colored glasses."

But despite Prince Harry's difficulties, the parents of Master Archie Harrison are staying put in California even though they have considered moving elsewhere.

Prince Harry is also said to be in contact with his grandmother, as the Queen has been reaching out to the Duke to see if he's okay and even offered to help him out if needed.

A couple of sources reportedly told FOX News that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been worried about their family's safety because drones were flying over their mansion in Los Angeles.

"Drones have been flying over their house at all hours. it's creepy and incredibly scary from a security standpoint, especially when they are outside with the baby."

The source further told the network, "There's no telling who is flying them, and they have received death threats in the past, so every potential danger has to be taken seriously."

