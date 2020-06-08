Bikini Queen Is Back! Larsa Pippen Shows Off Incredible Figure To 'Spread Happiness'

What should be a lazy Sunday morning turned out to be a mindblowing one after Larsa Pippen decided to take it to Instagram to wow her followers with her perfectly shaped body, again.

While others are perfectly chillin' in their homes, Larsa woke up with a positive attitude and chose to share it with her 1.9 million Instagram followers. She treated her fans with yet another bikini shot, which is indeed a blessing from above.

"Wake up, spread happiness, and sparkle with positive vibes. Happy Sunday." she wrote.

In the smoking hot photo, the 45-year-old reality TV star posed for a mirror selfie while sporting a stunning orange string bikini that perfectly hugs her curves. Larsa finished her look by wearing a grey baseball hat with an orange print that matches her bright swimwear.

The ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen made the effortless sexy snap while promoting the Australian-based swimsuit brand, White Fox Boutique.

The photo, which now has over 32,000 likes, also gained massive positive feedback from her followers, who were obviously delighted seeing Larsa's perfect curves early in the morning.

"Mmmmm. You made my Sunday morning," one follower wrote, adding a heart-eyes and wide-eye emoji.

"Your body is too wonderful," another added.

Some also went on to praise her close-to-perfection body, which, to be honest, looks like that of a lady on her 20s.

One Instagram user commented: "Wow, you got the Cleopatra DNA."

As usual, whenever Larsa posts a seemingly thirst trap photo on Instagram, fans could not help but associate her ex-husband and emphasize what kind of loss she is to the Chicago Bulls legend.

"This is by far Pipp's greatest loss! Damn," another fan wrote, adding a fire emoji.

Scottie Pippen Issue

And speaking of Scottie and Larsa's romance, last month, during the height of the Netflix documentary series "The Last Dance," Larsa took to Twitter to defend her ex-husband.

After the 54-year-old NBA star's low-paying contract was highlighted in the hot docu-series, Larsa wasted no time to defend her ex-husband.

"Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance," Larsa wrote alongside a screenshot of a report about Scottie's career earnings in the NBA.

Days before "The Last Dance" final episode aired, Larsa once again took to her Instagram account to post a sweet selfie.

"Find someone who'll put you first!" Larsa wrote, alongside a mid-shot selfie showing her immaculate beauty.

But one follower could not help but criticize how Scottie and Lara's marriage ended and commented: "Too bad you didn't put Scottie Pippen first."

Larsa made a savage comeback to the insulting comment and said: "Really? I did everything for him literally everything."

The ex-couple met back in 1995, five years after Scottie got a divorce from her first wife Karen McCollum, with whom he shares a son Antron Pippen.

Scottie and Larsa got married without a prenuptial agreement on July 20, 1997 at the First United Methodist Temple in Chicago. They share four children, namely Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

Their relationship eventually fell apart after 18 years of marriage as the NBA star allegedly cheated on Larsa, so she filled a divorce.

