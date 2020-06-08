'X-Factor' Contestant Comes Out As Transgender: 'I Am A Woman Deep Inside'

Former "X-Factor" contestant Trevi Moran has opened up about her gender, saying "I just want to be me."

Coming Out In The Open

The YouTube star and former contestant of the hit reality talent show "X-Factor" took it to social media to share the news with her fans. On Sunday, the 21-year-old posted an emotional video and revealed that she is a transgender woman.

"Hi. My name is Trevi Moran. I am a transgender female. It's a good start. I can't believe I just said that out loud," Moran began.

She went on to share how she has always felt different inside.

"I've dealt with this feeling my entire life, and I know that I'm a woman deep down," the social media star continued. "It's just a feeling. You know."

This is not the first time that Trevis Moran spoke openly about her gender, however. In 2015, the Youtuber first came out as "gay." However, in a video released two years after, Moran began to question her identity as a cisgender male.

"I hit a rock in my journey in 2017 when I thought I wasn't transgender because I thought that people were pushing me to be transgender. No, I just had a lot of demons back then," Moran explained. "A lot of eating disorder stuff, self-confidence issues. It wasn't the time for me to come out back then."

Finally, in her latest revelation, Moran came out as a transgender woman. She went on to explain how her transition came about and how she had the whole thing planned out. She wanted her coming out to be supported with a photoshoot, music, and potentially even a show.

However, she admitted that none of which felt right.

Instead, she opened up about her plan of having a docu-series where she can be seen documenting her transition. Moran plans to release "Trevi: The Transition" soon. She admitted that she's going through a lot, but she hopes to feel herself soon.

"I'm going through a lot right now. I am two months in on hormones. My brain is just everywhere," Moran said. "I am so hormonal, I mean my a-- is getting fat as f---. And I'm growing breasts, and it hurts. I'm going through a lot right now, all because I just want to be me and self-express myself."

Moran also shared with her millions of followers a short preview of the docu-series she has been working on. It included clips of how she dealt with her addiction, as well as her short stint at the rehab.

"This is a really vulnerable moment for me right now," Moran said, trying to hold back tears.

"If you're ever lost, just don't go out, go in. Go in and find yourself because going out and distracting yourself defeats the purpose."

Becoming True To Themselves

June is Pride Month and this year's celebration inspired a lot of people to liberate themselves. In fact, "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart made a surprising revelation about her sexuality recently.

The young actress announced on social media that she's a proud bisexual woman. Her confession came with her support for the LGBTQ+ of West Hollywood for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Reinhart's confession came in very timely. And while most of the protests scream of #BlackLivesMatter, members of the LGBTQ+ community like Lili continue to fight discrimination against them.

As the world celebrates Pride Month this June, many remain hopeful that their coming out would serve as an inspiration to many who still choose to live their secret lives away from the public eye. Perhaps, if the world would be more accepting and inclusive, everyone would feel safe no matter who they are or what gender they may choose to live by.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles