Liam Neeson Mourns As Mom Dies A Day Before His Birthday [REPORT]

Liam Neeson received a heartbreaking news a day before his birthday.

The "Taken" star's mother, Katherine 'Kitty' Neeson, passed away at the age of 94 in her hometown in Ireland, right before the actor's 68th birthday on June 7.

With the ongoing coronavirus and government restriction regarding social distancing and gatherings, the announcement of her passing was made during a live Facebook broadcast at All Saints Church in Ballymena, Country Antrim, Northern Ireland

"Let us pray for the faithful departed. We pray for those that died recently... and Kitty Neeson. Her funeral arrangements will be later," Parish Priest Monsignor Paddy Delargy mentioned in the video.

Moreover, the Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Peter Johnston, released a statement as he offered his condolences to the family (per Irish news outlet Ballymena Daily).

"Very sorry to hear this news. As Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, I will be raising this at full council on Tuesday where we will be holding a minute's silence. Rest in Peace, Kitty," Johnston said.

Hundreds of people paid their respect to Liam's mother online, who have lived in Broughshane Road for many years with his son being a Freeman of the borough.

"One lovely lady adored by many who had the pleasure to have met her RIP," one tribute mentioned.

According to Ballymena Daily, Kitty has also worked as a dinner lady at St Louis School in her hometown during her early years.

Aside from the Academy Award nominee, she also has three daughters named Elizabeth, Bernadette and Rosaleen Neeson.

A Sad Day For Liam Neeson

During World Children's Day in 2019, Liam Neeson recalled his childhood in Ireland and how he was brought up by his mother in a family which he described as a "normal" Irish Catholic working-class.

"Everything revolved around school, amateur boxing, sports after school. My happiest memories were working on my uncle's little farm in the summertime, making hay and milking cows," Liam said.

Sadly for Liam, his mother's death comes 11 years after his wife Natasha Richardson died in a tragic accident in March 2009.

The 45-year-old actress' death was caused by blunt force trauma known as an epidural hematoma, which she sustained after a skiing accident in Mont Tremblant in Quebec, Canada.

In his 2014 interview with Anderson Cooper's "60 Minutes," the "Non-Stop" actor shared his last few moments with Richardson.

"I went into her and told her I loved her," Neeson explained. "[I] said, 'Sweetie, you're not coming back from this. You've banged your head. It's - I don't know if you can hear me, but that's - this is what's gone down. And we're bringing ya back to New York. All your family and friends will come.' And that was more or less it."

Following the death of her wife, the "Cold Pursuit" star has kept himself busy with his action-packed movies and has kept silent about the heartbreaking death of his wife.

The "Parent Trap" actress is survived by her husband and their two sons Michéal and Daniel.

