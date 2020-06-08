Meghan Markle Undressed? Drones Reportedly Tried to Catch Duchess Sunbathing

Are the drones trying to catch Meghan Markle naked? One analyst claimed that it must be so.

Meghan Markle reportedly felt fear when she saw drones flying above the roof of her present home with Prince Harry - the mansion of Tyler Perry. While there were reports in the past that Markle felt threatened because she was already receiving a lot of backlash and scare tactics, a new report claimed that the drones were possibly trying to see her naked.

This seems scarier.

According to Mark Karlooff, an expert photographer based in LA, said that he knows of one photographer who was detained for hovering yards above Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home.

He asserted that this photographer is rogue, meaning that not all photographers are like that. He added that the photographer has already been condemned for this illegal behavior.

Karlooff then shared that Meghan Markle's security actually saw the drone and attempted to swat it out of the sky.

"The few photographers that have drones, we know who each other are, so we kind of chat about who did what and the days we did it," he told Daily Star Online. Through the process of elimination, they were able to arrive at one guy and even the reason why he did it!

According to the expert who had been capturing celebs' perfect photos for 12 years now, it was obvious that had Meghan Markle been in the backyard and sunbathing the time when the drone flew over the area, the possible snaps can be controversial.

The photos may even be hard to sell because of the controversies that would cause. There is no other explanation if you've been doing that, to get something, to get them in the backyard." he said, referring to Meghan Markle sunbathing or Meghan Markle naked even.

He added that because the house is so big, the only way a photographer can do a general view is to get so high. To be high is the only way to get the right angle and get the entire property on the frame.

"I think all the GVs of the property have been done, so if there is anybody flying over there now, they are maybe trying to get a shot of them in the backyard," he explained. "But I don't know why they would do that, because it's difficult to sell."

Karlooff revealed that if the drone was able to capture Markle's security swatting at it, the drone was very close.

Karloff added that it is truly not worth it to get these stolen snaps of the couple, more so when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are caught in compromising situations or positions. There can be a lot of legal ramifications when that happens. Getting sued or coughing up hefty fines can ruin a photographer's life.

Last month, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reported drones they saw over their house because they feared for baby Archie's safety.

