Megxit Heartbreak: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle FAILED Big Time In LA

Earlier this year when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior members of the royal family, they made it clear that they are gearing towards living a private and independent life.

However, no matter how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tried to stay away from the public eye, they will always make headlines due to their celebrity status. Moreover, despite their plans to stay low-key, their life in Los Angeles has been far from it.



The 38-year-old former "Suits" actress commenced her post-royal life with a voiceover deal with Disney. She narrated the Disney Plus' film called "Elephants," but she donated her talent fee to "Elephants Without Borders."

The couple is now living near Hollywood, where paparazzi could easily spot and take a snap of them. They choose to stay at actor Tyler Perry's multi-million dollar mansion and go out from time to time to continue their volunteer work.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also revealed that they are planning to launch a new charity, which will be called the "Archewell Foundation."

According to reports, Meghan is also eyeing to relaunch her lifestyle blog "The Tig" and is looking into attending more corporate speaking events like the one they did for JP Morgan after Megxit became official.

While it looks like the ex-royal couple has already ironed out their plan to fund their post-royal life, a royal expert believes that the couple may be in trouble after being forced to put their ideas on hold.

Floating Plans

Speaking to Radio New Zealand, Daily Mirror royal editor Russel Myers suggested that all of Harry and Meghan's plans are currently "up in the air."

"All their plans are simply up in the air at the moment," Myers said. "They had huge plans once they settled in Los Angeles... to set up their own foundation and now obviously these plans are in tatters."

Myers added that the Sussexes' plan to venture into corporate speaking gigs might also not push through, considering the current global pandemic situation.

"They had plans to launch themselves into the corporate world, into the very, very lucrative world of public speaking, where they could potentially net millions and millions of pounds for a single gig," Myers continued.

Celebrity Status

While the royal expert believes that Harry and Meghan's L.A. plans may fail bigtime, he still thinks that the couple could bounce back due to their celebrity status brought by their links to the British royal family.

"Their celebrity culture is their Royal Family, and that's kind of how [Americans] see Harry and Meghan. It remains to be seen how successful they will be," he added.

However, Myers claimed that a huge part of this success will be due to Meghan's popularity in L.A and her familiarity with how Hollywood life works. He said it looks like Harry would only be leaning on his wife's victory.

The expert then suggested that Harry could only talk about his mental hardships linking to his mother's death for a certain time.

"I'm not sure how many strings he has to his bow," he added.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles