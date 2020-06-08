Ambitious Royal: Meghan Markle's HIDDEN AGENDA For Megxit, REVEALED!

Meghan Markle has surely ironed out her plans before she split from the royal family. However, her biggest agenda yet after Megxit has been revealed, and it is way too ambitious!

Prince Harry and Meghan surprised royal watchers after they decided to leave their positions as senior royals to relocate to Los Angeles. The royal couple decided to abandon their royal lives in pursuit of being financially independent and ensuring their security and privacy.

While it seems like those two are the major reasons why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the monarchy, Meghan reportedly has a bigger plan for herself.

Anna Pasternak, the author of the controversial Tatler cover story about Kate Middleton, appeared in an interview with New Idea where she revealed Meghan's scheme and her aspiration to have her own spotlight.

"I think [Meghan] has her own agenda as a modern woman and wants her own life and I'm not sure she's going to be diligent enough to the new set of emotional demands that Harry will have," Pasternak divulged.

The author of "The American Duchess: The Real Wallis Simpson" added that Meghan always had an unquenchable ambition. So when she got married into the royal family, she thought that she could finally have her own global platform since the British royal family is one of the most powerful monarchies in the world.

However, just a couple of years later, the Duchess realized that she wants more exposure and a more popular name. Her status being a senior royal was not enough for her, especially since Kate receives more attention and favors from the royal family than her.

Meghan, Tatler's Connection

Pasternak's claims came after she published an explosive article in Tatler magazine in which she called the Duchess of Cambridge as "Catherine The Great."

"Of course she's smiling and dressing appropriately, but she doesn't want this," a friend of Kate allegedly revealed to the magazine. "She's working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."

The story stated that Kate is "furious about the larger workload" after Prince Harry and Meghan left. Nonetheless, the Cambridge's legal team denied thos claims and said that it contained "a swathe of inaccuracies and false representations."

The Kensington Palace also demanded Tatler to remove it from their website.

Katie Nicholl, meanwhile, defended the Duchess of Cambridge and said that an insider told her that Kate wants to do more once the lockdown period has been lifted.

"It's the suggestion that she resents her duty and hard work which has upset her," Nicholl's source said. "She takes her role very seriously and has been working harder than ever. The idea she feels trapped and exhausted simply isn't the case."

After that royal family news got viral, reports revealed that Meghan has a connection with the author.

Pasternak is friends with former Tatler journalist Vanessa Mulroney, the sister-in-law of Meghan's best friend, Jessica Mulroney. Because of this, some netizens are wondering whether Meghan contributed on that Tatler article or not.

